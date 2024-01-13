The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024. Photos here!

The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024

On the morning of January 8, 2024, the thin crescent moon passed near the red star Antares – brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion – even hiding it from view for some observers in an occultation. The fabulous community of EarthSky photographers captured the scene to share with all of us. This event was the first in John Jardine Goss’s article Best sky scenes of 2024: What not to miss! Check out what else you’ll want to put on your calendar for 2024. Then head to the Tonight page for even more fun observing events.

Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to us! We love to see them.

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Makes a great New Years gift. Check ’em out here.

Bottom line: The global community of EarthSky photographers captured the scene as the moon hid Antares on the morning of January 8, 2024.