The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024. Photos here!

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
January 13, 2024
Moon hid Antares: A light blue sky showing the edge of a crescent moon with a dot below and an inset for a closer look.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s own Raúl Cortés shared this view just before the moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024. When the moon passes in front of an object like a star or planet, we call it an occultation. For most observers, this event happened in daylight. Great capture, Raúl! Thank you.

The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024

On the morning of January 8, 2024, the thin crescent moon passed near the red star Antares – brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion – even hiding it from view for some observers in an occultation. The fabulous community of EarthSky photographers captured the scene to share with all of us. This event was the first in John Jardine Goss’s article Best sky scenes of 2024: What not to miss! Check out what else you’ll want to put on your calendar for 2024. Then head to the Tonight page for even more fun observing events.

Slender crescent moon up close with a reddish dot just below it, that an arrow is pointing at.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | That little red dot at the end of the arrow is Antares, brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion. Eliot Herman captured Antares just before the moon passed in front of it on January 8, 2024. Eliot wrote: “It was a nice, clear, cold view in Tucson, Arizona, for the occultation of Antares. The timing was good for Antares to show its color in the morning twilight.” Thank you, Eliot!
Venus to the left of the crescent moon with the stars of Scorpius with lines drawn between them, all labeled.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | On the morning of January 8, 2024, as the moon passed through the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion, it passed in front of more than just bright Antares. Roberto Burkle in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, captured this view of the moon in Scorpius that morning. Roberto wrote: “Alniyat of Scorpius emerging from behind the moon (it was eclipsed/occulted). I was able to follow it for several more minutes as the moon moved toward the horizon.” Thank you, Roberto!

Bottom line: The global community of EarthSky photographers captured the scene as the moon hid Antares on the morning of January 8, 2024.

Posted 
January 13, 2024
 in 
Today's Image

