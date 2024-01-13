The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024. Photos here!

On the morning of January 8, 2024, the thin crescent moon passed near the red star Antares – brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion – even hiding it from view for some observers in an occultation. The fabulous community of EarthSky photographers captured the scene to share with all of us. This event was the first in John Jardine Goss’s article Best sky scenes of 2024: What not to miss! Check out what else you’ll want to put on your calendar for 2024. Then head to the Tonight page for even more fun observing events.
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.
