Photos! The close Mercury-Venus conjunction

It hasn’t been easy, but members of the EarthSky community have caught photos of the close Mercury-Venus conjunction going on now in the west after sunset. It’s the closest Mercury-Venus conjunction until November 5, 2033. Venus is bright and easy to see. It’s a few hundred times brighter than Mercury, which is hard to catch in the glow of evening twilight. Watch for them both shortly after sunset. Binoculars will come in handy.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.