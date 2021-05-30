Photos! The close Mercury-Venus conjunction

Closest Mercury-Venus conjunction until 2033

It hasn’t been easy, but members of the EarthSky community have caught photos of the close Mercury-Venus conjunction going on now in the west after sunset. It’s the closest Mercury-Venus conjunction until November 5, 2033. Venus is bright and easy to see. It’s a few hundred times brighter than Mercury, which is hard to catch in the glow of evening twilight. Watch for them both shortly after sunset. Binoculars will come in handy.

Thanks to all who submitted photos! If you have a photo you’d like to share, please submit it here.

Read more about the Mercury-Venus conjunction here.

Bottom line: Photos of the Mercury-Venus conjunction.