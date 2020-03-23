Submit your #SocialDistanceSelfie

Plus we heard from:

Barry Allen: “Hanging out with a house full of critters in Bedford, TX. No observations due to two weeks of rain every single day. Doing some much needed telescope maintenance.”

Mysti Turner: “So far so good, sunshine helps. Mostly just want to see a much flatter curve.”

Radu Brotoiu: “Stay at home.”

Haneean Al Isnaad Mareean: “If you are out for a walk, please follow health guidelines.”

Raylenee Keys: “With all the stress/anxiety going on, last night, all geared up, I went to take the trash and I looked up. There was Orion, the moon to its right, Castor and Pollux, Ursa Major. And it almost felt like nothing was going on just like magic. Thanks, Universe, for looking down on me. I am not alone.”

Bottom line: Thanks to everyone who contributed to our #SocialDistancingSelfies and comments.