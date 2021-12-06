Photos: This week’s moon and planets after sunset!

The moon is just starting to move up the line of bright planets in the evening sky now. Have you seen ’em? You can’t miss them if you look outside after sunset. You’ll find the planets in the sunset direction, shortly after the sun goes down. They follow the ecliptic, or sun’s path across the sky. And two (Venus and Jupiter) are brighter than any stars. And now the young moon has returned to the evening sky. Watch for the moon to wax larger each day, as it passes Venus (brightest, nearest sunset point), then Saturn (faintest of the three planets, middle) and then Jupiter (2nd-brightest, highest in sky after sunset). See the chart below, and enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community!

Photo gallery

Bottom line: The bright planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter are aligned in the sky after sunset now. The moon is sweeping through from about December 5 to 9, 2021. Photos from the EarthSky Community here.