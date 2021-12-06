Today's Image

Photos: This week’s moon and planets after sunset!

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
December 6, 2021
Planets and moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Godfrey Pool in Colchester, UK, captured the waxing moon, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter on December 6, 2021. He wrote: “… a 9% crescent moon this evening. Taken in my back garden as the clouds cleared for a short while.” Thank you, Godfrey!

The moon is just starting to move up the line of bright planets in the evening sky now. Have you seen ’em? You can’t miss them if you look outside after sunset. You’ll find the planets in the sunset direction, shortly after the sun goes down. They follow the ecliptic, or sun’s path across the sky. And two (Venus and Jupiter) are brighter than any stars. And now the young moon has returned to the evening sky. Watch for the moon to wax larger each day, as it passes Venus (brightest, nearest sunset point), then Saturn (faintest of the three planets, middle) and then Jupiter (2nd-brightest, highest in sky after sunset). See the chart below, and enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community!

Chart showing moon and planets.
The moon will be passing the bright planets in the evening sky from about December 6 to 9, 2021. Read more.

Photo gallery

Planets and moon montage.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in Draper, Utah caught the planets and moon very shortly after sunset on December 5, 2021. Fabulous catch, Steve! Thanks for sharing.
Young moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Hogan in Kathleen, Georgia contributed this cool image of the December 5, 2021 young moon. He wrote: “… the crescent moon was setting just over the rooftop of my house, and in the shot is also the Christmas lights along the rooftop, which give a reflective inside look into the optics of my telescope.” Beautiful, Greg. Thank you.
Crescent moon in sunset, point of light above.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Helio C. Vital in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, took this image of the moon and Venus on December 5, 2021. Helio wrote: “Bright Venus and the young moon adorning the dusk sky.” Thank you, Helio!

Bottom line: The bright planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter are aligned in the sky after sunset now. The moon is sweeping through from about December 5 to 9, 2021. Photos from the EarthSky Community here.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
December 6, 2021
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus December 6 to December 9
December 6, 2021
Photos and video: December 4 total solar eclipse
December 4, 2021
Tides, and the pull of the moon and sun
December 3, 2021
Venus brightest for 2021 around December 3
December 2, 2021