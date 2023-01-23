Today's Image

Photos of Venus-Saturn conjunction, January 2023

January 23, 2023
Photos of Venus-Saturn conjunction: A bright object, and a fainter one, setting behind a windmill.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Ashley in Arizona wrote: “On January 21, 2023, after sunset, Venus (left) and Saturn (right) settled towards the western horizon just one degree apart. Photographed here every 10 seconds above the old Aermotor windmill at the Empire Ranch, now under BLM stewardship as part of the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.” Thank you, John! More photos of Venus-Saturn conjunction below.

Photos of Venus-Saturn conjunction

In late January 2023, the brightest planet Venus, 2nd planet from the sun – and golden planet Saturn, 6th planet from the sun – passed each other in the west after sunset. Venus passed 0.4 degrees south of Saturn on the sky’s dome at 20 UTC on January 22. And EarthSky community members caught the pair less than a moon-diameter apart in the western twilight that night, and on the nights around that date. Plus the young moon joined the show. Beautiful!

Venus is ascending out of the sun’s glare, getting higher in the west after sunset as each new day draws to its close. Venus, as the evening “star,” will be farthest from the sunset in early June 2023. And Saturn is dropping into the sunset and will be hidden in the sun’s glare by the end of January. It’ll pass most directly behind the sun on February 16, 2023. Beginning around now, the moon will wax larger and appear in the sky for more hours of night. Full moon will be the night of February 4-5, 2023.

Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community, captured as Venus and Saturn passed!

Read more: Venus-Saturn conjunction January 22, 2023

Read more: EarthSky’s night sky guide (updated monthly)

Venus, Saturn and the young moon at sunset over a city.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr. in Quezon City, Philippines, caught Venus and Saturn on January 23, 2022. He wrote: “Dusk view of a day-old moon, and Venus and Saturn, all within the tail of the Sea Goat. Very thankful for the clear skies this early evening.” Thank you, Vermont!
Moon, Venus, Saturn in bright twilight.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dolores Moreno in Highland, California, said the very young moon looked pink in the twilight on January 22, 2023, below Venus and Saturn. Thank you, Dolores!
Photos of Venus-Saturn: Much-brighter Venus on the left, and fainter Saturn on the right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Monroe, Washington, caught Venus (brighter) and Saturn on the evening of January 22, 2023, when they were closest. He wrote: “A break in the clouds reveals the close proximity of Venus and Saturn as they chase after the sun that has already set.” Thank you, Jeremy! More photos of Venus-Saturn, below.
Venus and Saturn, in evening twilight, over a lake.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ray Tolomeo in Warrenton, Virigina, caught this image of Venus and Saturn on January 21, 2023. He wrote: “Skies cleared in time to catch Venus (brightest) and Saturn (right above her) setting over and reflected in Lake Ashby near Warrenton, Virgina, in the evening twilight. The bright star Deneb Algedi is also easily visible to the left of Saturn. This is an 8-sec exposure at f/5 and ISO-400.” Thank you, Ray!

Did you capture the Venus-Saturn conjunction? Submit your photo here.

Bottom line: EarthSky community members caught the Venus-Saturn conjunction – when the two planets passed less than a moon-diameter apart in the western twilight – on and around January 22, 2023. Plus the young moon joined the show. Beautiful!

