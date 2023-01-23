In late January 2023, the brightest planet Venus, 2nd planet from the sun – and golden planet Saturn, 6th planet from the sun – passed each other in the west after sunset. Venus passed 0.4 degrees south of Saturn on the sky’s dome at 20 UTC on January 22. And EarthSky community members caught the pair less than a moon-diameter apart in the western twilight that night, and on the nights around that date. Plus the young moon joined the show. Beautiful!
Venus is ascending out of the sun’s glare, getting higher in the west after sunset as each new day draws to its close. Venus, as the evening “star,” will be farthest from the sunset in early June 2023. And Saturn is dropping into the sunset and will be hidden in the sun’s glare by the end of January. It’ll pass most directly behind the sun on February 16, 2023. Beginning around now, the moon will wax larger and appear in the sky for more hours of night. Full moon will be the night of February 4-5, 2023.
Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community, captured as Venus and Saturn passed!
Bottom line: EarthSky community members caught the Venus-Saturn conjunction – when the two planets passed less than a moon-diameter apart in the western twilight – on and around January 22, 2023. Plus the young moon joined the show. Beautiful!
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
