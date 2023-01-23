Photos of Venus-Saturn conjunction

In late January 2023, the brightest planet Venus, 2nd planet from the sun – and golden planet Saturn, 6th planet from the sun – passed each other in the west after sunset. Venus passed 0.4 degrees south of Saturn on the sky’s dome at 20 UTC on January 22. And EarthSky community members caught the pair less than a moon-diameter apart in the western twilight that night, and on the nights around that date. Plus the young moon joined the show. Beautiful!

Venus is ascending out of the sun’s glare, getting higher in the west after sunset as each new day draws to its close. Venus, as the evening “star,” will be farthest from the sunset in early June 2023. And Saturn is dropping into the sunset and will be hidden in the sun’s glare by the end of January. It’ll pass most directly behind the sun on February 16, 2023. Beginning around now, the moon will wax larger and appear in the sky for more hours of night. Full moon will be the night of February 4-5, 2023.

Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community, captured as Venus and Saturn passed!

