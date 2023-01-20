Tonight

Venus and Saturn conjunction January 22

Posted by
Marcy Curran
and
January 20, 2023
Venus and Saturn conjunction with very young moon below.
Look for the Venus and Saturn conjunction on January 22, 2023. The planets are only 0.4 degrees apart that evening. A young waxing crescent moon – glowing with earthshine – hangs below the pair near the horizon. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Venus and Saturn conjunction

On January 22, 2023, catch the dazzling planet Venus and much fainter planet Saturn near each other after sunset. Start looking near where the sun just set as twilight falls. As a bonus, you may spot the young waxing crescent moon closer to the horizon. The sliver of a crescent moon will set about 30 minutes before the planets. Then, the planets will disappear over the horizon roughly 90 minutes after sunset.

At their closest, Venus will pass 0.4 degrees (almost the width of a full moon) from Saturn on the sky’s dome.

You should have no problem spotting Saturn near Venus with the eye alone. Both are bright planets! But Venus is much, much brighter. Do you have binoculars or a telescope? These two worlds are so close together from our perspective that they’ll fit inside a single field of view.

Saturn is shining at +0.7 magnitude. Meanwhile, Venus shines at -3.9 magnitude. In fact, Venus ranks as the 3rd-brightest celestial body in the sky, after the sun and moon. Venus is so dazzlingly bright that some sharp-sighted people can even see spot it in daylight.

Moon near Venus and Saturn on January 23

While Venus and Saturn may be a bit farther away from each other on the dome of our sky on January 23, the moon has moved closer to the planetary party. The two planets are now over a degree apart, and with the thin waxing crescent moon so close, they make a lovely trio in the early evening sky.

The view changes with time depending on your location on the globe. Some of you – for example, those in the Philippines – get to see Venus and Saturn less than a half degree apart on January 23 when they’re closest to the moon. For a more precise star chart from your location, try Stellarium online.

The moon lies next to Venus and Saturn on January 23.
On January 23, 2023, the thin waxing crescent moon shines low in the sky with Venus and Saturn after sunset. By the way, the beautiful glow you see on the unlit portion of the moon is earthshine. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Submit your photos of Venus, Saturn and the moon to EarthSky Community Photos.

Bottom line: Catch the Venus and Saturn conjunction after sunset on January 22, 2023. They should be easy to see when dusk turns to darkness. The next evening, the moon joins them, making a lovely sight.

Marcy Curran

About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

