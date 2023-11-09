Today's Image

Photos of Venus and the moon November 9, 2023

Kelly Kizer Whitt
November 9, 2023

Photos are still coming in. Check EarthSky Community Photos for more.

Photos of Venus and the moon

On the morning of November 9, 2023, Venus and the moon paired closely in the sky. Some places on the globe even got to watch the moon pass in front of, or occult, Venus! Enjoy these images of Earth’s two closest solar system neighbors from the EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own to share? You can submit it to us here.

Photos of Venus and the moon: A bright light pokes out from behind the dimmer edge of the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aurelian Neacsu in Visina, Dâmbovita, Romania, captured this image of the moon occulting Venus on November 9, 2023. Aurelian wrote: “Venus hiding behind the moon.” Thank you, Aurelian! See more photos of Venus and the moon from around the globe, below.
A crescent moon above with Earthshine and a bright dot with spikes below.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Terry Lui in Hong Kong captured this image on November 9, 2023. Terry wrote: “I woke up this morning and saw the moon and Venus shining through my bedroom window in the clear sky.” Thank you, Terry!
Dark blue sky with a thin crescent moon and a bright dot of light nearby.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana, caught this image on November 9, 2023. Chuck wrote: “Shortly before sunrise I was able to capture the crescent moon and Venus in a cloudy sky.” Thank you, Chuck!
Partly cloudy sky before dawn with a crescent moon and bright dot nearby.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ashley Ewing in Alvin, Texas, caught the moon and Venus on November 9, 2023. Ashley wrote: “My front porch view of the sunrise with the crescent moon, and Venus right above the moon.” Thank you, Ashley!
A crescent moon with a glimpse at the darkened area and a small point of light to the right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this image on November 9, 2023. David wrote: “This image shows the beautiful waning crescent moon with prominent earthshine very close to brilliant Venus. It was well worth rising before sunrise to see this stunning sight!” Thank you, David!

More moon and Venus photos

A slate blue background with a very dim crescent moon next to a tiny dot for Venus.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gadi Eidelheit in Israel captured this image on November 9, 2023. Gadi wrote: “Beautiful daytime occultation of Venus. It was even possible to see with the unaided eye almost until the occultation. In my 12-inch Dobsonian telescope it was perfect to see Venus in a half phase and the very thin moon together. Magnificent celestial event.” Thank you, Gadi!
A dark scene with a rosy glow on the horizon and a crescent moon above near a bright dot.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lisa Kendall in Burlington, Wisconsin, captured this view on November 9, 2023. Lisa wrote: “I woke up to this beautiful sight this morning and looked it up to find out what the star was, only to find it is Venus! Stunning sight.” Thank you, Lisa!
A gray sky with a thin crescent moon and a bright dot for Venus.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gerald Barney in Port Wentworth, Georgia, captured this image on November 9, 2023. Gerald wrote: “This morning, waning crescent moon and Venus.” Thank you, Gerald!
Crescent moon in a black sky with a bright light to upper right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mike Baxter in Springfield, Missouri, captured this image on November 9, 2023. Mike wrote: “Woke up today around 4:30 and looked out our front window to see this marvelous view! I was going to go back to bed and decided I might not get this chance again, loaded up the camera onto a tripod and headed outside.” Thank you, Mike!

Bottom line: EarthSky’s global community shared fabulous photos of Venus and the moon from their close approach and occultation on November 9, 2023.

November 9, 2023
Today's Image

