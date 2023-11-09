Photos of Venus and the moon November 9, 2023

Photos are still coming in. Check EarthSky Community Photos for more.

Photos of Venus and the moon

On the morning of November 9, 2023, Venus and the moon paired closely in the sky. Some places on the globe even got to watch the moon pass in front of, or occult, Venus! Enjoy these images of Earth’s two closest solar system neighbors from the EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own to share? You can submit it to us here.

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! We are guaranteed to sell out, so get one while you can. Your support means the world to us and allows us to keep going. Purchase here.

More moon and Venus photos

Bottom line: EarthSky’s global community shared fabulous photos of Venus and the moon from their close approach and occultation on November 9, 2023.