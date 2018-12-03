menu
See it! Moon and Venus close

By in Today's Image | December 3, 2018

The waning crescent moon swept past Venus on the morning of December 3, 2018. The EarthSky community caught photos!

Waning crescent moon sharing the sky with Venus (below) and Spica (right) on December 3, 2018 via Greg Diesel Walck – Lunar and Landscape Photographer, in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Moon and Venus on December 3, 2018 via Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona. He wrote: ” it was quite a sight for a few minutes when the lighting was just right, dark enough for the moon and venus to be brilliant and light enough to have some color in the clouds…”

December 3, 2018 moon and Venus from Steven Bellavia.

Nikki Gregory posted this December 3, 2018 photo of the moon and Venus on EarthSky Facebook.

Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico said he had a cloudy sky on December 3 and had to wait for a break in the clouds to catch the moon and Venus.

Venus and the moon on December 3, 2018 via DrArvind Mishra in Jaunpur, India.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

