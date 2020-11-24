menu
close
subscribe donate

November 23 moon and ISS

Posted by in Today's Image | November 24, 2020

The International Space Station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes To the eye alone, it looks like a bright, moving star. Various online tools can help you capture its fleeting pass in front of the moon or sun.

A blue-colored moon, with ISS tracking in front of it.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rupesh Sangoi in Mumbai, India captured the waxing gibbous moon on November 23, 2020, with the International Space Station moving in front of it. He wrote, “After waiting for it to happen for a long time, finally captured the transit of ISS in front of moon from my home. Captured in broad daylight at 3:32 p.m.” Thank you, Rupesh! Celestron Nexstar Evolution Edge HD8, .7x Reducer, ZWO ASI 294MC Pro Camera, Captured in SharpCap Pro, Processed in AS3 and PS.

From AstroNewton: Capturing an ISS transit

Find Transit Finder’s tool here: See ISS in front of the moon

From AmericaSpace: How to photograph the ISS transiting the sun or moon

Find SkyandTelescope’s transit tool here: Spot ISS transits of the moon and sun

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Tonight

Watch for the moon and Mars

Moon and Mars pop out at dusk in November 2020.

Today's Image

November 23 moon and ISS

November 23 moon and ISS

We're Social all the time