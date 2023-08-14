Perseid meteor photos from around the world, 2023

The peak mornings for the Perseid meteor shower in 2023 were August 11, 12 and 13. The moon was a waning crescent in the early morning sky. And by all accounts it was a great year for the Perseids! Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who contributed. View more community photos here.
By the way, some are asking:
Can we still see Perseid meteors?
And the answer is … maybe. The Perseid meteor shower tends to rise to its peak slowly, and then fall off rapidly. So the peak days of the shower have some and gone. But you still might catch a Perseid meteor in a dark sky in the coming week or so.
