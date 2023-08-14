Today's Image

Perseid meteor photos from around the world, 2023

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
August 14, 2023

Thanks for the Perseid meteor photos!

The peak mornings for the Perseid meteor shower in 2023 were August 11, 12 and 13. The moon was a waning crescent in the early morning sky. And by all accounts it was a great year for the Perseids! Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who contributed. View more community photos here.

By the way, some are asking:

Can we still see Perseid meteors?

And the answer is … maybe. The Perseid meteor shower tends to rise to its peak slowly, and then fall off rapidly. So the peak days of the shower have some and gone. But you still might catch a Perseid meteor in a dark sky in the coming week or so.

Also, there are always more meteor showers to come. Northern Hemisphere autumn features a number of them. Visit EarthSky’s meteor guide.

Perseid meteor photos from August 13

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | It pays to be someplace dark! Sara Slate was in Terlingua, Texas on August 13, 2023, when she captured these Perseid meteors over a 3-hour period. She said she created the composite from 120 single frames, processed in Adobe Lightroom, then stacked in Adobe Photoshop. She shot the photos on a full-spectrum modified Sony a7 with a 12mm lens. Thanks, Sara!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Motoseni, Romania wrote: “A bright Perseid meteor and a Polaris startrail from the August 13, 2023. I set up the camera pointing Polaris, and after that I just enjoyed the celestial show with family and friends until the morning.” Beautiful, Radu! Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | V. Liard Photography in Epernay, France wrote: “Hi EarthSky, on the occasion of the night of the stars 2023 I was able to photograph this magnificent Perseid fireball above the city of Epernay … It’s my first … Celebrating! :-)” Thank you and congratulations, dear Vegastar!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Martha Dean in San Saba County, Texas, captured this Perseid meteor on the morning of August 13. She wrote: “Great memory-making night, watching Perseid meteors with family.” Nothing better! Thank you, Martha.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy in Oregon captured these meteors on August 13, too, and wrote: “Three Perseid meteors, stars and the Milky Way. At first I wasn’t sure that they were Perseid meteors. Then I read that the Perseids are visible anywhere in the sky. What a thrill to watch them fall from the heavens, lots of them! The Perseids lower left of the Milky Way and upper right are the only colorful ones that the camera captured, among all the many images I took.” Thanks, Cecille!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Roland Kueng in Wolfhausen, Zurich, Switzerland captured this colorful Perseid on August 13. And see the little galaxy nearby? It’s the large spiral galaxy next-door to our Milky Way, called the Andromeda galaxy. Roland wrote: “Waiting long time to get a reasonably nice Perseid meteor, together with Milky Way and neighbor galaxy Andromeda. I used 20-second exposition time with 4-second interval.” Thank you, Roland!

Meteor photos from August 12

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jose Palma in Mina São Domingos, Mertola, Portugal caught these meteors on August 12, 2013 and wrote: “In the previous night of August 11, I noticed that most of meteors where ‘flying’ away from radiant point in Perseus, and showing up very beautifully in the Milky Way region. So I decided to set up 2 cameras, one pointing toward the radiant in Perseus and another one pointing south. It was a good decision as most of the meteors as can be seen by the attached picture show up ‘near’ the Milky Way.” Thank you, Jose!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Juan Pablo Revert was at the Observatorio Astrofísico Javalambre in Teruel, Spain – August 12, 2023 – when he captured these colorful Perseid meteors. Thank you, Juan!

Bottom line: See these Perseid meteor photos from EarthSky community members, from around the world. Thanks to all who contributed! Submit your photo here.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
August 14, 2023
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
A red rainbow happens when the sun is low
August 10, 2023
Mars in 2023: Fading dramatically in August
August 10, 2023
Geoengineering accidentally for decades? Looks like it
August 4, 2023
Tides, and the pull of the moon and sun
August 2, 2023