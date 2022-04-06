April 5, 2022: Mars-Saturn conjunction
Three planets – dazzlingly bright Venus and fainter Mars and Saturn – can be seen in the east before sunrise now. Mars and Saturn are fainter than Venus, but were very noticeable around April 4 and 5, 2022, for being near one another in the morning sky. Their
conjunction – when the two planets had the same right ascension on our sky’s dome – happened at 22 UTC on April 4. Enjoy these photos from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who submitted!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Prateek Pandey at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, got up before the sun – and looked east – to capture the Mars-Saturn conjunction of April 5, 2022. Prateek wrote: “This morning, Mars and Saturn in Capricorn made their close approach to each other, which has been the subject of much discussion these days. Venus shines in Aquarius as bright as ever.” Thanks, Prateek!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Parjol, Romania, also captured the planet Venus (very bright), and the planets Mars and Saturn (close together), on the morning of April 5, 2022. Radu wrote: “To get a good view at the morning conjunction of Saturn and Mars, I had to drive far away from the city lights. Clear skies, good horizon and a wonderful sight!” Thank you, Radu!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammad Shafiq at Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, captured this lovely photo of the Mars-Saturn conjunction of April 5, 2022. Mohammad wrote: “Today morning skies were graced with a beautiful meet up of the planets Mars and Saturn who were a mere full moon distance apart. […] In between these, Comet Kopff or 22P/Kopff can be spotted, which is a periodic comet discovered in 1906.” Thank you, Mohammad!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Priyanka Chobey in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, took this photo of the Mars-Saturn conjunction on April 5, 2022. Thank you, Priyanka.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Wo Wehali at Atlanta, Georgia, captured this image of the Mars-Saturn conjunction on April 5, 2022. Thank you, Wo! April 4, 2022: Mars-Saturn conjunction
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Diesel Walck at Ormond Beach, Florida, captured this ocean side image of the Mars-Saturn conjunction on April 4, 2022. Greg wrote: “Beautiful Venus, Saturn, and Mars reflecting over the ocean at dawn.” Thank you, Greg! By mid-April: 4 planets from the Northern Hemisphere
Some of you might have already glimpsed Jupiter, which emerged from the sunrise glare to appear near the eastern sunrise in late March 2022. On the day of the Mars-Saturn conjunction – April 4 and 5, 2022 – Jupiter was still tough to see before sunrise. But by mid-April, we’ll all see Jupiter in the sunrise direction, about an hour before the sun comes up. You’ll recognize it easily as the 2nd-brightest planet, after Venus. Here is the placement of the 4 bright planets in the morning sky around mid-April, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. Note that, by mid-April, these 4 planets will be about equidistant from one another.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the Mars-Saturn conjunction, April 4 and 5, 2022.
