Today's Image

Los Angeles fires continue to burn as of January 9

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
January 9, 2025
Los Angeles fires: A space image of the California coastline with a long plume of smoke reaching out across the Pacific.
Los Angeles fires from space, January 7, 2025. As of this morning, a state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county as at least 4 fires continue to burn out of control. They are the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County. Historically dry and windy conditions contributed to the wildfires. There have been 5 deaths so far. Evacuation efforts have been hampered by snarled traffic, as masses of people attempt to flee. Nearly 2,000 homes and buildings have been destroyed and nearly 400,000 homes and businesses have lost power. NASA Earth Observatory published this image on January 8, 2025.

NASA Earth Observatory published this story on January 8, 2025. Images by Wanmei Liang, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2025) processed by the European Space Agency. Story by Emily Cassidy. Edits by EarthSky.

Several fires hit Los Angeles County

Multiple destructive fires broke out in the hills of Los Angeles County in early January 2025. As of January 8, several major wildland fires burned, fueled by a dry landscape and winds that gusted up to 100 miles per hour. The blazes have destroyed thousands of structures and prompted officials to issue evacuation orders in several parts of the county.

One of the wind-driven fires ignited during the morning of January 7, near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The image below, acquired by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite, shows the Palisades fire at 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time on January 7, soon after it ignited.

Smoke continued to stream from the Palisades fire toward the Pacific Ocean that afternoon, when the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured the image above. By the afternoon of January 8, it had moved westward along the Pacific Coast Highway toward Malibu, scorching over 11,000 acres (44 square kilometers), according to Cal Fire.

An annotated space-based image of the LA fires.
January 7, 2025. Space-based image via NASA Earth Observatory.

How did the fires start?

Farther inland, the Eaton fire erupted on the evening of January 7 in Altadena, north of downtown Los Angeles. The fire quickly spread to more than 10,000 acres (40 square kilometers), burning parts of Pasadena and Altadena. Another major fire, Hurst, broke out in San Fernando the night of January 7.

Powerful Santa Ana winds and a lack of rain created “critical” fire weather conditions in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Ana winds typically occur between October and January when a pressure gradient builds up between the Great Basin to the east and the cool Pacific Ocean to the west. The weather pattern sends gusty, dry winds streaming down the side of inland mountain ranges, through narrow mountain canyons, and toward the coast.

Although windy conditions are typical this time of year, a lack of rain contributed to the dangerous fire weather. Since October, Southern California has received negligible rain, and according to climate scientist Daniel Swain, the region has experienced the driest start to the winter on record. The Los Angeles airport, for example, recorded 0.03 inches (0.08 centimeters) of rain since October 1 -the start of the water year in the state – making it the area’s driest start to the water year on a record maintained by the National Weather Service dating back to 1944.

According to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, dangerous fire conditions were expected to persist through the evening of January 8 and into January 9.

Red sun and sky covered in dark and red clouds. There are 2 birds flying.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Laurie Engelhardt in Hermosa Beach, California, shared this image on January 8, 2025, and wrote: “Fiery sunset closing out a very tumultuous day in California.” Thank you, Laurie!

Bottom line: Crews continued battling the Los Angeles fires overnight on Wednesday. They are the most destructive fires in the history of Los Angeles County.

Read more: This Is Wildfire: Tips on preparing yourself and your home

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
January 9, 2025
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Our Editor-in-Chief Deborah Byrd works to keep all the astronomy balls in the air between EarthSky's website, YouTube page and social media platforms. She's the primary editor of our popular daily newsletter and a frequent host of EarthSky livestreams. Deborah created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Last night’s moon blotted out Saturn. Pics here!
January 5, 2025
Mars is racing toward opposition in January 2025: Start watching now!
December 28, 2024
Why are stars so bright on winter nights?
December 27, 2024
2024 December solstice: All you need to know
December 20, 2024