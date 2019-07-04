More amazing images of the July 2 eclipse

Also, check out Eliot Herman’s images. He caught the July 2, 2019 eclipse from La Serena, Chile.

While some observers on the southern part of Earth saw a total solar eclipse, the European Space Agency’s Proba-2 satellite’s SWAP imager in space saw a partial eclipse, as shown in the video below. The images are in ultraviolet light, revealing the turbulent nature of the sun’s surface and corona. ESA said:

During this eclipse the satellite was passing through the South Atlantic Anomaly at the time of the largest occultation [covering of the sun]. In this region the spacecraft is exposed to higher levels of radiation. The increased flux of energetic particles falling on the satellite’s detector is the cause for all the bright dots and streaks in the images.

Bottom line: More amazing images of the July 2, 2019 total solar eclipse.