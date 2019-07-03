menu
July 2 solar eclipse from La Serena, Chile

Posted by in Today's Image | July 3, 2019

EarthSky friend Eliot Herman traveled to Chile to capture the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse in all its glory.

Sun midway up in the sky, the black moon silhouette in front of it, people stand on a beach under a darkened sky.

View larger. | The scene on the beach during totality – darkness during the daytime on July 2, 2019 – in La Serena, Chile. Photo by Eliot Herman.

Dark moon silhouette with the fiery corona surrounding it.

View larger. | The beautiful totality of the July 2, 2019, total solar eclipse, as captured from La Serena, Chile, by Eliot Herman. Thank you, Eliot!

Dark moon silhouette, with beads of light along one rim.

View larger. | During totality, a row of brilliant points of sunlight shines through valleys on the edge of the moon. These beads of light – called Baily’s Beads – are seen for a few seconds just before and after the central phase. Photo from La Serena, Chile – July 2, 2019 – via Eliot Herman.

Bottom line: Photos of the July 2, 2019, total eclipse.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

