Hunter’s Moon photos: Best of 2021

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ragini Chaturvedi was at Old Bridge, New Jersey, when she captured this image of the rising, nearly full moon. She wrote: “This evening’s almost full moonrise at 99.5 % illumination. Hunter Moon, across the Belt of Venus, right above the horizon.” Thank you, Ragini! All full moons look full for several nights in a row. But it’s a characteristic of the Hunter’s Moon to rise around the time of sunset – in twilight – for several evenings in a row. Lots of opportunities for great Hunter’s Moon photos! Hunter’s Moon photos
Hunter’s Moon illuminates the world for several nights around October 20, 2021. We’ll be adding Hunter’s Moon photos from the EarthSky Community to this post. Submit your image here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in Draper, Utah, caught this image of the moon on October 19, 2021, with a Meade 8-inch LX200 Telescope and a Google Pixel phone. Thank you, Steve.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in Union City, New Jersey, captured this full hunter’s moon over Hudson Yards, New York city, on October 19, 2021. Thank you, Alexander!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr. in Quezon City, Philippines, caught the full-looking moon October 19, 2021. And he wrote: “A lunar flavored lollipop, perhaps?” Thank you, Vermont.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Debbie Losole in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, caught the ringed moon on October 18, 2021. She wrote, “I was relaxing on the beach when I saw a complete circle around the moon. A first for me and I immediately took a picture. Pretty good for an iPhone and no filters or cropping.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Hassan Dadashi.arani caught the moon behind tall grass in Efashan, Iran, on October 18, 2021.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, captured this bright moon photo on October 17, 2021 when the moon was still waxing toward full. He wrote: “It was cloudy and windy. I took this photo and the low shutter speed, and the moving clouds created this effect.” Thank you, Raul!
Bottom line: Photos of the 2021 Hunter’s Moon, from the EarthSky Community.
