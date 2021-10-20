Hunter’s Moon photos: Best of 2021

Hunter’s Moon photos

As autumn advances in the Northern Hemisphere, the full Hunter’s Moon illuminates the world for several nights around October 20, 2021. We’ll be adding Hunter’s Moon photos from the EarthSky Community to this post. Submit your image here.

Bottom line: Photos of the 2021 Hunter’s Moon, from the EarthSky Community.

Read more: The full Hunter’s Moon is October 20

Submit your Hunter’s Moon photo to EarthSky