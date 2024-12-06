Deep-sky photos for November 2024: Editor’s picks

VIDEO Stunning deep-sky photos from our community
The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in November 2024 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can
Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Newport, Oregon, captured the North America Nebula in the constellation Cygnus on November 1, 2024. Jeremy wrote: “I combined data from multiple sessions spanning several years to produce my most detailed image of the North America Nebula to date. This image represents about 10 hours of total exposure time.” Thank you, Jeremy! Outstanding work. See more deep-sky photos from November below.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Egidio Vergani in Milan, Italy, captured the California Nebula on November 4, 2024. Egidio wrote: “The California Nebula is an extensive emission nebula in the constellation Perseus. Its shape recalls (with a little imagination) that of the U.S. state. It’s in the northern winter sky and lies about 1,000 light-years from Earth.” Thank you, Egidio!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Smithfield, Virginia, captured the Soul Nebula on November 28, 2024. Steven wrote: “The Soul nebula is an emission nebula in Cassiopeia. Several small open clusters are embedded in the nebula, along with small emission nebulae.” Thank you, Steven!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, captured diffuse nebulae in the constellation Auriga on November 30, 2024. Andy wrote: “These are the Spider (left) and Tadpole (right) nebulae, both in Auriga. Look closely and you will see swimming tadpoles on left side of Tadpole. Space is so interesting!” Thank you, Andy! More deep-sky photos of nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Catherine Hyde in Cambria, California, captured the Elephant’s Trunk Nebula in the constellation Cepheus on November 1, 2024. Catherine wrote: “This is IC 1396, the Elephant Trunk Nebula. It’s actually 327 3-minute images, taken over 2 consecutive nights, and stacked together. That’s over 16 hours of total integration time.” Thank you, Catherine!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammed Abdallah in Suez, Egypt, captured Thor’s Helmet Nebula in the constellation Canis Major on November 1, 2024. Mohammed wrote: “This is Thor’s Helmet or Baby Yoda. The emission nebula is due to the Wolf-Rayet star that is in its pre-supernova stage and created this beautiful shape of dust and gas.” Thank you, Mohammed! The Heart Nebula
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rui Santos in Leiria, Portugal, captured the Heart Nebula on November 2, 2024. Rui wrote: “This the Heart Nebula, IC 1805, an emission nebula of glowing gas and dark dust clouds lit up by young stars heating the surrounding material. It’s 7,500 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia. Amazing how the universe finds a way to express itself.” Thank you, Rui!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, also captured the Heart Nebula on November 7, 2024. Andy wrote: “This was an exciting pic for me. The level of detail I was able to see from 9.67 hours of exposure was far better than my earlier pics of the Heart Nebula.” Thank you, Andy! A planetary nebula
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Southold, New York, captured this view of planetary nebula Jones 1 on November 2, 2024. Steven wrote: “Rebecca Jones discovered the planetary nebula Jones-1 in 1941 in the constellation Pegasus. Little is written about the nebula. A singular reference gives it a distance of about 2,300 light-years from Earth.” Wonderful shot. Thank you, Steven! The Pleiades star cluster
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Martin Curran in Cheyenne, Wyoming, captured the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus on November 29, 2024. Martin wrote: “Not a particularly difficult target for sure, but this was first light in the new observatory which allowed me to image on a night when the winds would have ruined all my shots.” Thank you, Martin! The Triangulum Galaxy
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mario Rana of Virginia captured the Triangulum Galaxy on November 24, 2024. Mario explained that he made the exposures under class 7 skies of the Bortle Dark-Sky Scale, using a total integration time of 2.5 hours. Thank you, Mario! And a supernova in a distant galaxy
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman of Tucson, Arizona, using large remote telescopes in Utah and Chile, made these images of Supernova 2024abfo (in galaxy NGC1493) and Supernova 2024abfl (in galaxy NGC2146) on November 17, 2024. Eliot wrote: “Both of these supernovae exploded during the full moon period. Supernova 2024abfo exploded in the Southern Hemisphere, which I captured from Chile. And 2024abfl exploded in the Northern Hemisphere, which I captured from Utah.” Thank you, Eliot!
Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for November 2024 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!
