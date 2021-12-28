10 best northern lights photos of 2021

In December 2021, Dan Zafra, at his travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, released the top 25 best aurora images from photographers around the world. We’re sharing 10 of these amazing photographs with you at EarthSky. And you can see the full set of 25 images at Zafra’s website.

The submissions came from nine countries, including images of the southern lights from New Zealand and Australia. These stunning images will transport you to icy realms under magical skies. Have a great image to share? You can submit it to us at EarthSky Community Photos.

Forest of the Lights by Marc Adamus

Aurora Sherbet in the Apostles by Marybeth Kiczenski

The Northern Lights Cathedral by Frøydis Dalheim

The Aurora Cave by Giulio Cobianchi

Volcanic Aurora Borealis by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

When the Stars Align by Joshua Snow

Tranquil by Larryn Rae

Santa’s Cabin by Olli Sorvari

Spectrum by Stefan Liebermann

Bottom line: The blog Capture the Atlas announced its 2021 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest. This annual edition showcases 25 of the best aurora photos taken from all over the world.