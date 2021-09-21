2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so far

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Victor Sunstar in Tucson, Arizona, USA, captured this wide-angle photo of the sky with the harvest full moon rising southwest of Cat Mountain on September 19, 2021. Thank you, Victor!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Walter Klarling in Kissena Corridor Park, Flushing (Queens), New York City, New York, USA, captured this wide-angle photo of people and fireworks under the harvest full moon sky, together with Jupiter and Saturn on September 18, 2021. Thank you, Walter!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Doug West in Washington County, Utah, USA, captured this image of horse riding in moonlight under the harvest full moon on September 19, 2021. Thank you, Doug!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marek Nikodem near Koronowo, Poland, captured this close-up of the harvest full moon with the silhouette of a young woman on September 20, 2021, and wrote: “Harvest Moon, distance to model 550 m.” Thank you, Marek!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brennen Tse in Seattle, Washington, USA, captured this wide-angle view of the early evening sky with the harvest full moon on September 20, 2021, and wrote: “This photo was taken from Bainbridge Island of the full Harvest moon rising above the Seattle Space Needle! This shot is at 500mm cropped to around 750mm. I really like the reflection off the water and the wispy clouds in the sky!.” Thank you, Brennen!
Of 2021’s Harvest Moon photos, this one really caught our eye. It’s from Stonehenge Dronescapes on Facebook, who caught the September 20 Harvest Moon rising over Glastonbury Tor and wrote: ” … 2-shot exposure blend, as it was quite dark by the time the moon had risen.” Thank you, Stonehenge Dronescapes!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nancy Ricigliano in Long Island, New York, caught the full Harvest Moon rising over the Atlantic on September 20, 2021. Thanks, Nancy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin caught this image on September 20, 2021. He wrote: “This photograph of the Harvest Moon (Mate Calling Moon/Wikumkewiku’s in Mi’Kmaw) rising over the Atlantic Ocean was taken from York Redoubt, which is a National Historic Site located just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.” Thank you, David.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com caught the almost-full Harvest Moon rising over New York City on September 19, 2021. Thank you, Alexander!
Bottom line: Photos of 2021's Harvest Moon.
