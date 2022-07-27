Webb reveals more record-breaking galaxies

Just last week, a group of scientists announced they’d found the oldest galaxy yet in Webb Space Telescope images. This galaxy, GLASSz-13, existed when the universe was just 300 million years old. Since then, teams of astronomers have been pushing the goalposts further and further. On arXiv, a digital platform where scientists share their moderated discoveries that are sometimes still awaiting peer review, scientists are posting a slew of studies where they’ve spotted galaxies in Webb images that may be even younger.

The record-breaking galaxies are oldest in that we are looking far back in time to spot them, and also the youngest in that the universe was in its infancy then and galaxies were just being born. They’re also the farthest or most distant galaxies we’ve seen. These superlatives are well earned.

The light from these distant galaxies has been traveling for billions of years. The expansion of space stretches out the light’s wavelength, shifting everything toward the red end of the spectrum. Astronomers measure the redshift, using the letter z to represent the redshift amount. The bigger the z value, the more redshifted the object is, and the farther away from us it is in the universe. Farther away, remember, also means farther back in time, or when the universe was younger. For example, a redshift of 1 means that the light we measure has travelled 7.7 billion years and that the object (for example a galaxy) sending out the light is located 10.1 billion light years away from us. But, shouldn’t these values be the same? No, because the universe kept expanding as the light traveled so the object is now much farther away than it was then it started sending out the light we now measure.

A sample of the new papers include one published on July 25 revealing redshifts of 8-15, another one published July 25 with candidates with a redshift of 16, and one published on July 23 announcing a batch of candidate galaxies with redshifts of 11-20.

These papers still have to be peer reviewed. But some of the candidate galaxies, if confirmed, would have existed when the universe was less than 200 million years old.

Astronomers take to Twitter with explanations

Because the papers are still awaiting peer review, the astronomers’ associated organizations have not yet issued press releases. So astronomers and others have taken to Twitter to start sharing and explaining their discoveries.

One helpful tool is a space-time diagram. The horizontal axis here shows the "comoving radial distance"; this distance is unchanging over time for galaxies that simply travel with the expansion of the Universe. The vertical axis shows time since the big bang. pic.twitter.com/y4ZCxZJEzS — Mike Boylan-Kolchin (@MBKplus) July 26, 2022

Where is the color image of the redshift z=16.7 candidate galaxy detected using JWST? Well, here it is!https://t.co/hPp0fawLQv

11/ — AkaSci ? (@akaschs) July 26, 2022

A closer look at one of the most distant galaxies

The Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) survey is one of the groups that found a candidate galaxy that may have existed when the universe was less than 300 million years old. They published their study on arXiv on July 25, 2022. They’ve nicknamed their candidate “Maisie’s Galaxy.” It would have existed less than 290 million years after the Big Bang.

Steve Finkelstein of the University of Texas at Austin was an author on the paper and shared a long tweet thread on their discovery, which you can read in its entirety here.

My daughter had wanted me to name a galaxy after her, and we discovered it on her birthday, so #MaisiesGalaxy was born. pic.twitter.com/ezMuWVkXzl — Steve Finkelstein (@astrosteven) July 26, 2022

In the images above, the image on the left shows the effect of redshift on the light from the galaxy, while the image on the right (blue) shows its “true” color, the color the galaxy would have without redshift.

One unexpected fact about Maisie’s Galaxy is that it’s modestly large. Because galaxies were just beginning to form, scientists didn’t expect large galaxies to have formed yet this far back in time.

If these galaxy redshifts hold up, the finding of a few z~12 galaxies last week, this z~14 galaxy, and I’m sure others at similar and higher redshifts in the days and weeks to come means that our early universe is more exciting than we could have ever imagined! — Steve Finkelstein (@astrosteven) July 26, 2022

Rebecca Larson, another author of the paper, shared this tweet of the Webb images they’ve been combing through.

Sneek peak of a part of (a part of) our @ceers_jwst survey image with NIRCam on #JWST. Ya'll ain't ready ? There are SO many galaxies!! We've taken 4 of our 10 total images so far and you're seeing only ~2 of them here zoomed in on the @TACC visualization lab wall at @UTAustin pic.twitter.com/fpEWtcfvAi — Rebecca Larson (@SaturnsWings) July 25, 2022

A humorous look at new galaxies

Astronomers, science writers and enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their awe with the flurry of new discoveries of the “oldest,” “youngest” and “most distant” galaxies.

My cat would like to report a z=25 galaxy from JWST tonight — Alexandra Witze (@alexwitze) July 26, 2022

Caught up on the #JWST papers on arxiv. For now, here are two spirals with confirmed distances. pic.twitter.com/4XUW2U66xU — Jane Rigby (@janerrigby) July 26, 2022

Bottom line: Scientists are finding galaxies in the Webb Space Telescope images that would break barriers on the farthest galaxies ever seen. Some may have existed when the universe was less than 200 million years old.

Sources:

A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away: A Candidate z ~ 14 Galaxy in Early JWST CEERS Imaging

First Batch of Candidate Galaxies at Redshifts 11 to 20 Revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope Early Release Observations

Revealing Galaxy Candidates out to z ~ 16 with JWST Observations of the Lensing Cluster SMACS0723

The evolution of the galaxy UV luminosity function at redshifts z ~ 8-15 from deep JWST and ground-based near-infrared imaging