Sneak peak of 1st Webb image

The official release date of the much-anticipated first images from the James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s successor – is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. But NASA officials confirm that U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the very first Webb image today (July 11) at 21 UTC (5 p.m. ET) at the White House.

This image is known as Webb’s 1st Deep Field. It’s the deepest view of the universe yet … the farthest back in time we’ve ever looked. It shows galaxies as they appeared up to 13 billion years in the past, not long after the Big Bang, according to NASA.

The space agency said it would brief the president and the vice president on Monday and that the 21 UTC (5 p.m. ET) event has been scheduled at the White House, for unveiling Webb’s first image.

Image release day is Tuesday, July 12

On Tuesday, NASA and its partners on the Webb Telescope mission – the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency – plan an official release day for multiple Webb images. Click here for a livestream of activities during Tuesday’s release of Webb’s first images.

The Webb Telescope launched on December 25, 2021, and spent a month performing critical engineering feats – unfolding to reveal the 18 hexagonal segments of its 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror – while traveling toward the L2 point in the Earth-sun system. It arrived at L2 on January 24, 2022, where it now orbits the sun, some four times the moon’s distance from Earth.

Following the release of the first images on Tuesday, July 12, astronomers will begin aiming Webb outward toward the universe at large. They expect the $10 billion space observatory to provide astounding new insights about our cosmos.

Bottom line: The official release date for the first Webb Space Telescope images is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. But U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first Webb image – the deepest view of the universe we’ve ever seen – on Monday, July 11, at 5 p.m. ET.

Via NBC News