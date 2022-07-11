Human WorldSpace

Sneak peak of 1st Webb image due Monday

Deborah Byrd
July 11, 2022
Sneak peak of 1st Webb image: Large telescope made up by individual hexagonal segments with an antenna in the middle.
Here is the James Webb Space Telescope on March 5, 2020, before its launch. We’ll get a sneak peak of the 1st Webb image on Monday. Image via NASA/ Chris Gunn.

Sneak peak of 1st Webb image

The official release date of the much-anticipated first images from the James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s successor – is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. But NASA officials confirm that U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the very first Webb image today (July 11) at 21 UTC (5 p.m. ET) at the White House.

This image is known as Webb’s 1st Deep Field. It’s the deepest view of the universe yet … the farthest back in time we’ve ever looked. It shows galaxies as they appeared up to 13 billion years in the past, not long after the Big Bang, according to NASA.

The space agency said it would brief the president and the vice president on Monday and that the 21 UTC (5 p.m. ET) event has been scheduled at the White House, for unveiling Webb’s first image.

Timeline showing Webb launch and steps to get to L2.
View larger. | Here are some of the crucial steps that Webb accomplished on its journey to L2, which began following its December 25, 2021, launch. Webb arrived at L2 on January 24, 2022. It has spent the intervening months in a testing phase. Image via AURA/ Planetary Society.

Image release day is Tuesday, July 12

On Tuesday, NASA and its partners on the Webb Telescope mission – the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency – plan an official release day for multiple Webb images. Click here for a livestream of activities during Tuesday’s release of Webb’s first images.

The Webb Telescope launched on December 25, 2021, and spent a month performing critical engineering feats – unfolding to reveal the 18 hexagonal segments of its 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror – while traveling toward the L2 point in the Earth-sun system. It arrived at L2 on January 24, 2022, where it now orbits the sun, some four times the moon’s distance from Earth.

Following the release of the first images on Tuesday, July 12, astronomers will begin aiming Webb outward toward the universe at large. They expect the $10 billion space observatory to provide astounding new insights about our cosmos.

Diagram: Sun, Earth, Earth's orbit, straight lines from Earth to points labeled L1 to L5.
View larger. | A body’s distance from the sun correlates with the speed it maintains to keep that distance. There are 5 points in the Earth-sun system where a spacecraft can move at such a speed that the craft stays put relative to the Earth and sun. These are the 5 Lagrange points, shown here. Webb is located at L2. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: The official release date for the first Webb Space Telescope images is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. But U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first Webb image – the deepest view of the universe we’ve ever seen – on Monday, July 11, at 5 p.m. ET.

Via NBC News

July 11, 2022
Human World

Deborah Byrd

