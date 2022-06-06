SpaceSun

Sun activity: CME arriving today?

Posted by
C. Alex Young
and
Raúl Cortés
and
June 6, 2022
The sun, seen as a large yellow sphere with small dark spots.
Today’s sun activity with the most active regions labeled (3 UTC on June 6, 2022). The forecast today is for a 30% chance for C flares, 1% for M flares, and 1% for X flares. Original image, without labels, via NASA SDO. Today’s sun is posted by Armando Caussade. Why are east and west on the sun reversed?

June 6 update: CME arriving today?

Today’s top sun news: A CME glancing blow from the June 1 filament eruption did not strike yesterday, but is still possible today, June 6, 2022. What does it mean for aurora-watchers? We might have enhanced auroral activity at higher latitudes, with the possibility of auroras popping up at slightly lower latitudes. Clear skies and fingers crossed! Otherwise, overall sun activity remains very low.
Last 24 hours: The past 3 days have only seen B-class flares with the exception of two small C flares from the southeast near AR3029. There was a filament eruption from the southwest solar disk in the middle of the day on June 5 (see tweet below).
Next 24 hours:  The forecast today is for a 30% chance for C flares, 1% for M flares, and 1% for X flares.
Next expected CME:  Besides today’s possible glancing blow there are no other definitive Earth-directed CMEs. Forecasters did observe a CME from the June 5 filament eruption. Analysis of the CME is still ongoing to determine if there is an Earth-directed component.
Current geomagnetic activity: Quiet.

June 5 update: CME glancing blow ahead?

A CME glancing blow from the June 1 filament eruption might arrive today, June 5, 2022. (See the tweet below.) Models predict the time of arrival at 18 UTC (2 p.m. EDT) on June 5, plus or minus about 7 hours. And the models don’t always get it right. So the CME could reach us earlier or later. And it might miss us altogether. But it might brush us, giving us active geomagnetic conditions through the rest of June 5 and into June 6. A geomagnetic storm is not predicted, but CMEs can always surprise us.

June 4 update: The sun is quiet

The sun is still quiet. There have been only B-class flares (“too small to harm Earth” on the Stanford scale). We’ve seen five flares, the largest B8.14 from sunspot region AR3024. Sunspot region AR3026 is close to disappearing on the northwest limb (edge) of the sun, being carried out by the sun rotation.

Jun 4, 2022. Composite of the sun in several AIA wave lengths.
June 4, 2022. The sun activity remains low. This is a composite image of the sun, showing it at various wavelengths. Image via SDO.

June 3 update: Double filaments with double CMEs

Two beautiful filament eruptions produced CMEs yesterday. One eruption was from the southeast limb and a nearly simultaneous eruption came from the southwest disk. Neither of the CMEs are Earth-directed. The southeast eruption also produced a C1.2 flare. Otherwise, sun activity is very low.

June 2 sun activity update: AR3027 a mixed-up sunspot

Sunspot region AR3027 is mixed up, when it comes to its magnetism. Hale’s law tells us that for Solar Cycle 25, the magnetic field of sunspots in the sun’s southern hemisphere should lead with negative and end with positive (negative on the right, and positive on the left). Sunspots in the northern hemisphere are the opposite of that, positive on the right and negative on the left. All the current sunspots follow this law … except one. The newly formed sunspot region, AR3027, is backward. This has been known to happen, but it is very uncommon. What does it mean? Mixed-up sunspots can often mean that they have much greater potential to explode producing solar flares and CMEs. We’ll wait and see if anything exciting happens.

Square image with red and yellow spots and blue and green spots showing different magnetic fields on a small piece of the sun.
Newly formed sunspot group AR3027, from June 2, 2022, has its magnetic fields reversed according to Hale’s Law. Image via SDO/HMI.

June 1 update: Parker Solar Probe’s halfway point

Parker Solar Probe – first spacecraft to touch the sun, launched in 2018 – today marks the halfway point in its seven-year mission. Today, Parker Solar Probe makes its 12th close approach to the sun (5.7 million miles or 9.2 million km). In all, the mission will make 24 close approaches. Its next close approach is September 6, 2022. Its absolute closest approach will come in December 2024, when it’ll sweep within 4 million miles (6.2 million km) of the solar surface at speeds topping 430,000 miles per hour (692,000 km/h), closer than any other spacecraft has ever come to our local star. Follow Parker Solar Probe.

May 31 update: Sunspots developing on sun’s far side

Sun activity has stayed at very low levels in recent days. But we might begin to see an increase in a few days. That’s because three sunspot regions are developing on the far side of the sun. This sun activity is seen through the use of helioseismology, a technique that uses propagating sound waves inside the sun. Just as geologists study seismic waves from earthquakes, so solar physicists study these sound waves to understand what we cannot see. Flaring continues mostly at the B-class level. Activity has been scattered across the disk, coming from AR3023, AR3024, and AR3025. The largest event, C1.5, came from over the limb (behind the edge of the visible disk), from the now-departed AR3019.

A rectangle with red and black with yellow circles (showing sunspots on the back side of the sun).
This is a May 31, 2022, image showing sun activity on the back side of our sun. The 3 yellow circles show developing sunspot regions. The images are obtained using helioseismology, created with data from the SDO HMI instrument.

May 30 update: A very quiet sun

The sun has reached an almost eerie calm after so many weeks of exciting sun activity. We are patiently waiting for the action to pick up. We know it will.
Solar flaring is at very low levels. There are still only three numbered sunspot groups visible. AR3021 is gone and has been replaced with a newly emerging region near the northwest limb, AR3025. AR3023 and AR3024 remain stable and very quiet. We’ve seen almost exclusively B-class flares with a C1.4 flare from AR3023 and a C1.5 flare from the northwest limb near where AR3019 used to be. No CME expected at this time. Geomagnetic activity is quiet.

A week of sun activity: May 19 to 26

To our readers and community

We invite you all to send us your beautiful recent photos of sunspots and auroras. We love receiving your photos! To those of you who’ve already posted a photo to our community, thank you.

Submit your image here

View community photos here

Recent sun photos from EarthSky’s community

Large, fiery setting sun with small dark spots.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raúl Cortés in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, captured this setting sun on May 30, 2022, and wrote: “It was a beautiful sunset in Monterrey, today May 30, 2022. Sunspot regions AR3023 and AR3024 can be seen on this photo.” Thank you, Raúl!
Giant orange sphere suspended in a black background.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mario Rana in Hampton, Virginia, captured this stunning hydrogen-alpha image of the sun on May 28, 2022, and wrote: “After many cloudy days the sun finally came out. A few sunspots are visible including AR3023. There are also some nice prominences.” Thank you, Mario!

Bottom line: June 6, 2022: Sun activity continues at low levels. There is still a chance of a CME hitting Earth a glancing blow from the recent filament eruption.

Why are east and west on the sun reversed?

Posted 
June 6, 2022
 in 
Space

C. Alex Young

View Articles
About the Author:
C. Alex Young is a solar astrophysicist studying the Sun and space weather. Alex is passionate about sharing science with diverse audiences. This led him to start The Sun Today with his designer wife, Linda. First through Facebook and Twitter then adding an extensive website thesuntoday.org, the two work together to engage the public about the Sun and its role in our solar system. Alex led national engagement efforts for the 2017 total solar eclipse. He is the Associate Director for Science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Raúl Cortés

View Articles
About the Author:
Raúl Cortés studied engineering at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in Monterrey, Mexico, obtained a scholarship to continue his studies in Japan and after returning to Monterrey he got credits on MBA from the Graduate School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Faculty. He became a teacher at the University UANL teaching Math and Physics and dedicated the rest of his professional career to serve in engineering areas for USA, Japan and Germany based corporations. His passion for the skies go back to when he was a child, always intrigued about the stars and constellations and reading and researching about the matter. From 2010 on, he dedicated his attention to photographing the stars, constellations, the moon and the sun. Raúl's work on his photography has been published and posted on the ESC as well as in other platforms and has gained attention to be published by local Monterrey newspapers.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

C. Alex Young

View All
Sun activity: Week of May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
Sun activity: Week of May 23, 2022
May 23, 2022
Sun activity: Week of May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
Sun activity: Week of May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022