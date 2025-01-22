Space

Pandora exoplanet telescope to launch in late 2025

Paul Scott Anderson
January 22, 2025
Pandora exoplanet mission: Spacecraft with 3 blue solar panels pointed toward a bright nearby star. A black sphere is silhouetted in front of the star.
View larger. | Artist’s illustration of the Pandora exoplanet explorer, a new kind of space telescope. The thermal blanketing that will protect the spacecraft isn’t depicted here. The Pandora mission is designed to analyze the atmospheres of at least 20 worlds orbiting distant stars. Image via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/ Conceptual Image Lab/ The University of Arizona.
  • Pandora is a small-satellite mission, designed to study exoplanets from Earth’s orbit. The construction of the spacecraft bus, which powers the telescope, has just been completed.
  • The Pandora mission will analyze the atmospheres of at least 20 exoplanets. It will use newly-designed detectors to more easily sample the light signals passing through the planets’ atmospheres.
  • The mission is scheduled to launch sometime this fall. It will act as a “little brother” to the Webb space telescope.

How well can we analyze the atmospheres of exoplanets, or worlds orbiting distant stars? NASA’s upcoming Pandora space telescope is designed specifically for that purpose. And the mission is now one step closer to reality. Construction of the spacecraft bus (or satellite bus), which provides structure, power and other vital systems, has now been completed. Launch is still scheduled for fall of 2025, when, its team says, Pandora will begin its mission to study the atmospheres of at least 20 exoplanets.

Mission scientists at the University of Arizona announced the successful completion of the bus on January 15, 2025, at the 245th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society (American Astronomical Society meeting) in National Harbor, Maryland.

Pandora exoplanet telescope reaches milestone

Elisa Quintana is Pandora’s principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. She said in a statement:

This is a huge milestone for us and keeps us on track for a launch in the fall. The bus holds our instruments and handles navigation, data acquisition and communication with Earth. It’s the brain of the spacecraft.

Co-investigator Daniel Apai at The University of Arizona Steward Observatory and Lunar and Planetary Laboratory added:

Although smaller and less sensitive than Webb, Pandora will be able to stare longer at the host stars of extrasolar planets, allowing for deeper study. Better understanding of the stars will help Pandora and its ‘big brother,’ the James Webb Space Telescope, disentangle signals from stars and their planets.

Pandora was selected as part of NASA’s inaugural call for Pioneer mission concepts in 2021. These were small-scale astrophysics missions greenlighted for further concept development.

How Pandora will probe alien atmospheres

So Pandora will study the atmospheres of at least 20 exoplanets. It’ll use what astronomers call the transit method to “disentangle,” as its team says, the light from the star from that of its planet. A transit is when a planet passes in front of – or transits – its star as seen from Earth. Using this method, the scientists will be able to analyze light coming from the 20 stars, and their planets, separately. This analysis is expected to reveal which gases or other materials are in the planets’ atmospheres, by determining what scientists call their chemical fingerprints.

When astronomers speak of chemical fingerprints, they’re referring to the unique pattern of lines in the spectrum (the rainbow array of colors) derived from the star-and-planet light. The spectrum reveals specific molecules that are present. Essentially, it provides a unique identifier for the chemical composition of the light, in a way analogous to human fingerprints.

Spectroscopy has been a powerful tool in astronomy for over a century. So, what makes Pandora special? It was designed specifically to help compensate for a known problem in these kinds of observations. That is, the light coming from the star is mixed with – and can interfere with – the starlight that passes through the planet’s atmosphere. Apai explained:

In 2018, a doctoral student in my group, Benjamin Rackham – now a MIT research scientist – described an astrophysical effect by which light coming directly from the star muddies the signal of the light passing through the exoplanet’s atmosphere. We predicted that this effect would limit Webb’s ability to study habitable planets.

Squarish metal mechanical object sitting inside a round tube that is open on the end.
Pandora’s spacecraft bus, in a thermal-vacuum testing chamber at Blue Canyon Technologies in Lafayette, Colorado. The bus provides the structure, power and other systems for the space telescope. Image via NASA/ Weston Maughan/ BCT/ The University of Arizona.

Separating the light signals of stars and planets

Since the star and its planets are so far away, the light from the star itself will always overwhelm the light signal passing through the planet’s atmosphere. To get useful information about the planet’s atmosphere, astronomers have to tease out the planet’s light signal from the starlight. That’s not an easy task, but Pandora is designed to help.

Pandora will capture a star’s optical and near-infrared spectra at the same time. It’ll do so while also obtaining the transiting planet’s near-infrared spectrum. Then, astronomers will combine all the data, allowing them to separate the light signal of the star from the light signal of the planet. In addition, Pandora also has an advantage – lacking in other telescopes such the Webb space telescope – in that it can observe its target star-and-planet systems for extended time periods, within a single observing session. Each observation session will last 24 hours. And each of the 20 (or more) will be observed 10 (or more) times by Pandora.


Exoplanets are incredibly far away, but astronomers can now study some of their atmospheres using advanced telescopes like Webb, and soon, Pandora. Video via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Pandora exoplanet mission will launch in late 2025

So, Pandora is an exciting mission! And, so far, everything seems to be going smoothly ahead of its launch sometime this fall. Karl Harshman, who is the Mission Operations Manager at The University of Arizona Space Institute, said:

We have a very excited team that has been working hard to have our Mission Operations Center running at full speed at the time of launch and look forward to receiving science data. Just this week, we performed a communications test with our antenna system that will transmit commands to Pandora and receive the telemetry from the spacecraft.

It will be interesting to see what Pandora finds!

Bottom line: The spacecraft bus for the Pandora exoplanet telescope is now completed. Pandora will analyze the atmospheres of at least 20 exoplanets after it launches in late 2025.

Via The University of Arizona

Read more: Some TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets could have stable atmospheres

Read more: Eavesdropping on alien signals between exoplanets

January 22, 2025
Space

