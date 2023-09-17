Stunning new images from Chandra X-ray Observatory

Here are 5 separate composite images of cosmic entities, made from data captured in different types of light including X-rays in images from Chandra X-ray Telescope. To help us “see” objects observed in light that is invisible to humans, such as X-ray, infrared, and radio, colors have been assigned to each different type of light. Images via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO.
Chandra X-Ray Observatory published this
original article on September 13, 2023. Edits by EarthSky. New X-ray images from Chandra and other telescopes
A new collection of images with data from NASA’s orbiting
Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes was released on September 13, 2023. These objects have been observed in light invisible to human eyes – including X-rays, infrared, and radio – by some of the world’s most powerful telescopes. Then the data from different types of light have been assigned colors that the human eye can perceive, allowing us to explore these cosmic entities.
The objects in this quintet of images range both in distance and category. The
Vela pulsar and the Kepler supernova remnant are the remains of exploded stars within our own Milky Way galaxy. Also, there is an image of the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Then outside of our galaxy, NGC 1365 is a double-barred spiral galaxy located about 60 million light-years from Earth. Finally, farther away and on an even larger scale, ESO 137-001 shows what happens when a galaxy hurtles through space and leaves a wake behind it.
Below are the five separate composite images, made from data captured in different
types of light. To help us explore objects observed in light that is invisible to humans, colors have been assigned to each different type of light. Vela pulsar
By combining data from NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer ( IXPE, shown in light blue), Chandra (purple), and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope (yellow), researchers are probing the Vela pulsar, the aftermath of a star that collapsed and exploded and now sends a remarkable storm of particles and energy into space. IXPE shows the average orientation of the X-rays with respect to the jet in this image. Composite images via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO. Kepler supernova remnant
The Kepler supernova remnant is the remains of a white dwarf star that exploded after undergoing a thermonuclear explosion. Chandra (blue) shows a powerful blast wave that ripped through space after the detonation. And infrared data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope (red) and optical light from Hubble (cyan and yellow) show the debris of the destroyed star. Composite image via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO. Galactic center
The Milky Way’s galactic center is about 26,000 light-years from Earth. In this image, orange, blue, and purple represent X-ray light from the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The center of the Milky Way contains a supermassive black hole, superheated clouds of gas, massive stars, neutron stars, and much more. Composite image via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO. NGC 1365
The center of the spiral galaxy NGC 1365 contains a supermassive black hole being fed by a steady stream of material. Some of the hot gas revealed in the X-ray image from Chandra (hot pink and purple) will eventually be pulled into the black hole. The Chandra image has been combined with infrared data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (red, green, and blue). Composite image via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO. ESO 137-001
As the ESO 137-001 galaxy moves through space at 1.5 million miles per hour (2.4 million kilometers per hour), it leaves not 1 – but 2 – tails behind it. These tails trailing after ESO 137-001 are made of superheated gas that Chandra detects in X-rays (blue). ESO’s Very Large Telescope shows light from hydrogen atoms (red), which have been added to the image along with optical and infrared data from Hubble (orange and cyan). Composite image via NASA/ CXC/ SAO/ JPL-Caltech/ MSFC/ STScI/ ESA/ CSA/ SDSS/ ESO.
Bottom line: Chandra X-ray Observatory releases five new composite images of exploding stars, galaxies and the Milky Way’s galactic center as observed in X-rays, infrared, and radio light.
Via Chandra X-Ray Observatory
EarthSky Voices
View Articles
About the Author:
Members of the EarthSky community - including scientists, as well as science and nature writers from across the globe - weigh in on what's important to them.