Stunning new images from Chandra X-ray Observatory

Chandra X-Ray Observatory published this original article on September 13, 2023. Edits by EarthSky.

New X-ray images from Chandra and other telescopes

A new collection of images with data from NASA’s orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes was released on September 13, 2023. These objects have been observed in light invisible to human eyes – including X-rays, infrared, and radio – by some of the world’s most powerful telescopes. Then the data from different types of light have been assigned colors that the human eye can perceive, allowing us to explore these cosmic entities.

The objects in this quintet of images range both in distance and category. The Vela pulsar and the Kepler supernova remnant are the remains of exploded stars within our own Milky Way galaxy. Also, there is an image of the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Then outside of our galaxy, NGC 1365 is a double-barred spiral galaxy located about 60 million light-years from Earth. Finally, farther away and on an even larger scale, ESO 137-001 shows what happens when a galaxy hurtles through space and leaves a wake behind it.

Below are the five separate composite images, made from data captured in different types of light. To help us explore objects observed in light that is invisible to humans, colors have been assigned to each different type of light.

Vela pulsar

Kepler supernova remnant

Galactic center

NGC 1365

ESO 137-001

Bottom line: Chandra X-ray Observatory releases five new composite images of exploding stars, galaxies and the Milky Way’s galactic center as observed in X-rays, infrared, and radio light.

Via Chandra X-Ray Observatory