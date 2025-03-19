Space

New Euclid images reveal hidden gravitational lenses

Kelly Kizer Whitt
March 19, 2025
Euclid images: Grid showing many individual galaxies with thin arcs of light by them.
Just look at all these gravitational lenses that Euclid captured in its first observations of the Deep Field areas! The small arcs around the galaxies in each image are peeks at more distant galaxies whose light is bent by the foreground galaxy and smeared into an arc shape. See more Euclid images below. Image via ESA/ Euclid/ Euclid Consortium/ NASA/ image processing by M. Walmsley/ M. Huertas-Company/ J.-C. Cuillandre/ CC BY 4.0.

New Euclid images help us see hidden galaxies

ESA’s Euclid space telescope released its first batch of survey data on March 19, 2025, giving us a peek into the “dark universe.” Looking at just three small areas of sky with one week of observations, Euclid has spotted some 26 million galaxies. Some of those galaxies lie up to 10.5 billion light-years away from us. And within those deep fields, Euclid has spotted about 500 gravitational lens candidates. Larger foreground galaxies are bending the light of more distant, background galaxies, giving us a peek at these otherwise hidden islands of stars.

The Euclid mission is surveying the night sky in visible and near-infrared light of objects outside the bright Milky Way. And the goal is to achieve insights into the mysterious nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Aprajita Verma of the University of Oxford said:

This early data release showcases the amazing images that we will receive from the Euclid telescope. Even in this tiny area [less than 0.5% of the Euclid survey], Euclid has revealed millions of galaxies in exquisite detail.

Euclid’s deep fields

This first data release comes from three mosaics. These three deep fields focus on areas where we can see beyond our own Milky Way galaxy into the larger universe.

Besides the gravitational lenses, the data release includes galaxy clusters, active galactic nuclei, quasars, transient events and more. ESA’s Director of Science, Carole Mundell, said:

Euclid shows itself once again to be the ultimate discovery machine. It is surveying galaxies on the grandest scale, enabling us to explore our cosmic history and the invisible forces shaping our universe.

Black background with countless small lights in oblong and irregular shapes.
Here’s a zoomed-in view of Euclid’s Deep Field South. We see countless galaxies along with a large galaxy cluster and some gravitational lenses. Image via ESA/ Euclid/ Euclid Consortium/ NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi.
Oval map with a bright bluish light through the center with wisps and 1 small patch of yellow at upper left and 2 at lower right.
This map of our universe from GAIA has 3 highlighted patches in yellow. These are the regions of space that the new Euclid deep field images come from. Image via ESA/ Euclid/ Euclid Consortium/ NASA; ESA/ Gaia/ DPAC; ESA/ Planck Collaboration.

Insight into our universe

Humans teamed up with AI algorithms and have classified more than 380,000 of the galaxies in these images. Eventually, the complete catalog of galaxies will help astronomers understand questions such as how spiral arms form or how supermassive black holes grow.

So far, Euclid has imaged just 14% of the total survey area. Valeria Pettorino, ESA’s Euclid project scientist, said:

We will observe each deep field between 30 and 52 times over Euclid’s six year mission, each time improving the resolution of how we see those areas, and the number of objects we manage to observe. Just think of the discoveries that await us.

Bottom line: New Euclid images dive deep into our universe, unveiling millions of galaxies, along with galactic clusters and quasars and hidden galaxies revealed through gravitational lensing.

Via ESA

Via Royal Astronomical Society

March 19, 2025
Space

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

