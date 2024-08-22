Moon and Saturn close together this week. See the images!

On August 20, 2024, for all of us around the globe, the moon was up by about an hour after sunset and hung near Saturn in the sky. It occulted – or passed in front of – Saturn for observers from Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Europe at 3 UTC on August 21. Enjoy this gallery from our talented community of photographers. Also, notice the moon’s brightness. It looks so bright because it was just one day past Monday’s supermoon! For more sky events, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide or watch a 1-minute video about the moon and Saturn. And on the topic of Saturn … did you know its rings are disappearing?
Images of the occultation
Images of the moon and Saturn
Bottom line: Did you miss the moon and Saturn close together on August 20, 2024? Here’s a gallery full of images of the event.
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.
