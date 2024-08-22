Space

Moon and Saturn close together this week. See the images!

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
August 22, 2024

On August 20, 2024, for all of us around the globe, the moon was up by about an hour after sunset and hung near Saturn in the sky. It occulted – or passed in front of – Saturn for observers from Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Europe at 3 UTC on August 21. Enjoy this gallery from our talented community of photographers. Also, notice the moon’s brightness. It looks so bright because it was just one day past Monday’s supermoon! For more sky events, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide or watch a 1-minute video about the moon and Saturn. And on the topic of Saturn … did you know its rings are disappearing?

Images of the occultation

Top left of a dark gray sphere. There is a small, brownish sphere hidding behind it to its left.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Egidio Vergani of Italy shared this image of the moon and Saturn and wrote: “Saturn goes behind the moon. The moment in which the ringed planet hides behind our satellite to reappear after about an hour. The wonder of an occultation taken from Milan on August 21, 2024, at 4.30 am.” Thank you!
Moon and Satur: Top left of a dark gray sphere. There is a small, brownish sphere to its left that has a ring around.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Egidio Vergani also captured this image, at 5:30 am, and wrote: “Exciting occultation of Saturn by the moon.” Thank you!
Top left of a gray sphere with some dark gray areas. There is a small, brownish sphere to its left that has a ring around.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Makrem Larnaout from Tunisia shared this image and wrote: “The moon is presented as a 12-panel mosaic, each panel composed of 10% of 2K frames. Saturn was meticulously processed using 8 x 5K video captures, with 35% of the frames stacked and derotated to match the exact time, with the last capture just before ingress. The final composition is a single 15ms exposure taken during the event.” Thank you!
Whitish top left of a sphere. There is a faint sphere with a ring to its left side.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Roberto Ortu from Cabras, Italy, captured this image and wrote: “On the morning of August 21, 2024, at 5:31 local time, the occultation of Saturn by the moon occurred. This is an image of me taken from a video in which the lunar rim and the planet were almost “in contact” just before the beginning of the phenomenon. You can see the great difference in brightness and apparent size of the 2 celestial bodies, with Saturn being many times larger but also vastly more distant than our satellite. The event lasted about an hour.” Thank you!

Images of the moon and Saturn

Bright white sphere with some darker areas in the middle. There is a small dot above the sphere.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Felton Davis also photographed the moon and Saturn from New York City, but from that location, the occultation wasn’t visible. Felton wrote: “Cellphone photo through an 8-inch Orion reflector, cropped but not touched up. Saturn remained 1 degree from the moon, there was no occultation.” Thank you!
Top right of a white, bright sphere with a big, dark area close to the edge. There is a small dot at the top of the image.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Steven Sweet from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, captured Saturn above the moon’s Mare Crisium. Thank you!
Pale white sphere with some dark areas and a small dot in the distance, to the top right of the image.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | Chuck Reinhart from Vincennes, Indiana, wrote: “I increased the exposure in one photo to highlight Saturn and then decreased the exposure in the same photo to show the details of the moon.” Thank you!
Wrinkled surface at bottom right. A brown sphere with a ring around it at top left.
View at EarthSky Community photos. | John Van Allen from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, captured this image and wrote: “This was the best of about 20 tries by hand.” Thank you!

Bottom line: Did you miss the moon and Saturn close together on August 20, 2024? Here’s a gallery full of images of the event.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
August 22, 2024
 in 
Space

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
Don’t miss it! Best Super Blue Moon images of 2024
August 20, 2024
Anglerfish are our mysterious, deep-sea lifeform of the week
August 19, 2024
Flamingos are beautiful and peculiar: Lifeform of the week
August 12, 2024
Koalas are our cute and furry lifeform of the week
August 5, 2024