LIVE: What’s Phil thinking of NOW? GAIA

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
August 11, 2024


What’s Phil thinking? He’s thinking about the wealth of knowledge about our home galaxy, the Milky Way, provided by ESA’s GAIA space observatory.

Phil Plait – the Bad Astronomer, science blogger, dork and Crash Course Astronomy guy – will join EarthSky’s Deborah Byrd LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 12. He’ll be talking about the mighty GAIA space observatory.

Launched in 2013 by the European Space Agency, GAIA’s mission is to scan the sky repeatedly. It has observed each of its targeted BILLION objects in our Milky Way galaxy, over and over again. It has gathered phenomenal data on the motions – and precise distances – of stars and other objects in our Milky Way. So, for example, we knew that our sun and all the stars in the Milky Way are moving continuously in great orderly masses around the center of our galaxy. But, now, thanks to GAIA, we have precise data on exactly HOW they are moving. For astronomers, the insights made possible by this data are nothing short of revolutionary. Phil said:

I want to talk about distances to stars, their motions, and how that’s been used to find stellar streams (cannibalized galaxies!), black holes in binary systems, black holes in globular clusters, and one of my favorite topics, whether the star Albireo is a binary or not).

There’s other stuff too, like showing that M73 is not an actual cluster, and how GAIA has detected planets. GAIA can even tell us which stars have come close to the sun over time.

Tons of stuff to say about GAIA! :)

Phil has written three books: Bad Astronomy (2002), Death from the Skies!, and Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe (2023).

Join us! And hear Phil tell us about some of GAIA’s most amazing discoveries.

What's Phil thinking: Smiling man in glasses and light-colored shirt, standing next to a telescope.
Phil Plait, aka the Bad Astronomer.

Bottom line: What’s Phil thinking? Join Phil Plait, aka The Bad Astronomer, beginning at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 12 … to hear Phil talk about the mighty GAIA space observatory.

Posted 
August 11, 2024
 in 
Human World

Deborah Byrd

About the Author:
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

