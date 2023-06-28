Space

Life’s building blocks found in Orion Nebula

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
June 28, 2023
Life's building blocks: Blurry image of a yellow star, with a disk.
Here’s a close look at the young star system d203-506 via the Webb space telescope. It’s located in the famous Orion Nebula: a small red dwarf star (center), with a disk around it. Astronomers think planets are forming in the disk. Now they’ve found carbon compounds – life’s building blocks – in this planet-forming disk. Image via NASA/ Webb/ NIRCam/ MIRI.

Carbon = life’s building blocks

NASA said on June 26, 2023, that scientists have used the Webb space telescope to detect a new carbon compound in space, for the first time. They found it in a young star system, called d203-506. It’s located some 1,350 light-years away in the famous Orion Nebula, one of the easiest to spot star-forming regions in the night sky. What’s so great about carbon? Only that, without it, life as we know it couldn’t exist. So carbon compounds in space are key to the search for life elsewhere.

The system d203-506 contains a red dwarf star, a common sort of star, plus one of many planet-forming disks – aka protoplanetary disks – now known to exist in our home galaxy, the Milky Way. At one time, our sun had a disk of gas and dust around it, similar to what we find in this system. And it was from that sun-centered disk that the planets, including Earth with its wondrous assemblage of life, arose four-and-a-half billion years ago.

The carbon compound is known as methyl cation (pronounced cat-eye-on) or, to scientists, CH3+. And it’s important, because it aids the formation of more complex carbon-based molecules, such as those that make up our human bodies and the bodies of other living things.

Chemical formula for the the carbon compound methyl cation.
In organic chemistry, the carbon compound methyl cation has the formula CH3+. Read more at Wikipedia.
Star chart of constellation Orion with stars labeled.
Orion the Hunter – visible across Earth – contains the famous Orion Nebula, a place where new stars are forming. You can see the nebula in a dark sky, especially if you use binoculars. Orion is behind the sun in June. But this part of the sky will come back to the east before sunrise in late July. Chart via Chelynne Campion/ EarthSky.

They found the carbon in a young star system

The Orion Nebula has long been known as a stellar nursery. It’s a place where new stars are forming. And it’s no surprise that modern astronomical instruments are beginning to find planet-forming disks around some of these stars. Probing more deeply, astronomers have now found carbon compounds in one of these disks.

The astronomers’ June 26 statement said they are:

… working to understand both how life developed on Earth, and how it could potentially develop elsewhere in our universe. The study of interstellar organic (carbon-containing) chemistry, which Webb is opening in new ways, is an area of keen fascination to many astronomers.

The unique capabilities of Webb made it an ideal observatory to search for this crucial molecule. Webb’s exquisite spatial and spectral resolution [Ed note: its ability to see clearly], as well as its sensitivity, all contributed to the team’s success.

In particular, Webb’s detection of a series of key emission lines from CH3+ cemented the discovery.

A member of the science team, Marie-Aline Martin-Drumel of the University of Paris-Saclay in France, commented:

This detection not only validates the incredible sensitivity of Webb but also confirms the postulated central importance of CH3+ in interstellar chemistry.

UV bombardment

It’s worth noting that the star in the d203-506 system and its planet-forming disk are being bombarded by strong ultraviolet (UV) light from nearby hot, young, massive stars.

Scientists believe that most planet-forming disks go through a period of such intense UV radiation, because stars tend to form in groups that often include massive, UV-producing stars.

Typically, NASA said, UV radiation is expected to destroy complex organic molecules, in which case the discovery of CH3+ might seem to be a surprise.

But, in this case, the team predicts that UV radiation might provide the necessary source of energy for CH3+ to form in the first place.

Once formed, it then promotes additional chemical reactions to build more complex carbon molecules.

The scientists’ statement also noted that the molecules astronomers see in d203-506 are quite different from those they’ve seen before in planet-forming disk. In particular, they couldn’t detect any signs of water. Olivier Berné of the French National Centre for Scientific Research in Toulouse, lead author of the study, explained:

This clearly shows that ultraviolet radiation can completely change the chemistry of a protoplanetary disk. It might actually play a critical role in the early chemical stages of the origins of life.

A composite made of 3 images of molecular clouds in space.
These Webb images show a part of the Orion Nebula known as the Orion Bar. It is a region where energetic ultraviolet light from the famous Trapezium Cluster in Orion — located off the upper-left corner — interacts with dense molecular clouds. The energy of the stellar radiation is slowly eroding the Orion Bar, and this has a profound effect on the molecules and chemistry in the protoplanetary disks that have formed around newborn stars here. Read more about this image, which is via ESA/ NASA/ CSA/ M. Zamani, PDRs4ALL ERS Team/ WebbTelescope.org.

Bottom line: Scientists have found carbon compounds – life’s building blocks – in a planet-forming disk, encircling a star in the famous Orion Nebula.

Source: Formation of the Methyl Cation by Photochemistry in a Protoplanetary Disk

Via NASA

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
June 28, 2023
 in 
Space

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Why do stars twinkle, but planets do not?
June 28, 2023
Big and Little Dippers in the northern sky on June evenings
June 27, 2023
Summer Triangle: Star pattern of the season
June 23, 2023
Northernmost sunset is on the June solstice, today!
June 21, 2023