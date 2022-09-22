Launches: Expedition 67 crew arrives safely at ISS
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two cosmonauts took flight today (Wednesday, September 21, 2022), for the International Space Station (ISS) on Expedition 67. They arrived safely at the station later that day. The flight came after a six-month delay. NASA announced the successful launch via the ISS blog:
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station Wednesday, bringing its number of residents to 10 for the coming week.
The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carrying Rubio, as well as Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos, docked to the station’s Rassvet module at 1:06 p.m. EDT. Following two orbits, docking occurred about three hours after a 9:54 a.m. launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Now, with three more space travelers at the station, the on-orbit population is 10 people:
Once on station, the trio will join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory.
Later, the ISS will be back to a seven-person crew by month’s end, as three cosmonauts return to Russia. NASA said:
Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov will return to Earth September 29 on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, which is currently docked at the space station, for a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe.
Bottom line: An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are now aboard the ISS after lifting off the morning of September 21, 2022.
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer.
A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent.
Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.
