Human WorldSpace

Falling Starlink satellites, Falcon 9 failure and grounding

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
July 12, 2024
A rocket with a trail of fire launching at night with reflection in the water.
A Starlink satellite launch on a Falcon 9 on July 3, 2024, from Florida. On July 11, 2024, another Falcon 9 – launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California – malfunctioned critically. It failed to raise its cargo of 20 Starlink satellites to their proper orbit. Keep an eye out for falling Starlink satellites. Meanwhile, the FAA has grounded the Falcon 9. Image via SpaceX.

Rare Falcon 9 ‘RUD’ puts Starlink mini-satellites in bad orbit

An engine on a space-bound Falcon 9 lift vehicle exploded unexpectedly Thursday night (July 11, 2024). The malfunction happened about an hour after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:25 p.m. PDT (02:25 UTC on July 12). It left the rocket ship’s cargo – 20 Starlink v.2 mini satellites – unable to reach their intended orbit. The rare failure means skywatchers should start looking for falling Starlink debris.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the RUD – euphemistic company jargon for a “rapid unplanned disassembly” – on X.com (formerly Twitter):

SpaceX said in a statement that a leak in the vehicle’s second stage engine caused the malfunction:

Falcon 9’s second stage performed its first burn nominally, however a liquid oxygen leak developed on the second stage. After a planned relight of the upper stage engine to raise perigee – or the lowest point of orbit – the Merlin Vacuum engine experienced an anomaly and was unable to complete its second burn.

The British news agency Reuters reported it was the first failure of a SpaceX Falcon 9 in seven years. Until Wednesday’s failure, the Falcon 9 flew 364 successful missions.

Luckless satellites are falling to Earth fast

SpaceX officials said via X.com they were able to regain communication with some of the satellites. Then controllers sent instructions to fire onboard thrusters to raise their low orbits. They company said it wasn’t counting on success:

Unless the satellites can gain enough speed, they will tumble into a fiery re-entry. CEO Musk was more blunt about the likelihood of recovery. He tweeted his pessimism:

We’re updating satellite software to run the ion thrusters at their equivalent of warp 9. Unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot.

Falcon 9 grounded by FAA until problem fixed

The Associated Press reported the company must fix the engine problem before the Falcon 9 can fly again. The will likely set the company scrambling, as their launch calendar is crammed.

The next scheduled flight of the Falcon 9 was to happen in mid-July. It’s now on hold. The vehicle was to carry Space Norway’s pair of Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission satellite constellations to orbit. The satellites – made by Northrop Grumman – will provide commercial broadband and protected military communications.

The presumably temporary loss of the Falcon 9 sent the aerospace company into spin mode. Their statement on the incident says they expect a quick return to flight:

SpaceX will perform a full investigation in coordination with the FAA, determine root cause, and make corrective actions to ensure the success of future missions. With a robust satellite and rocket production capability, and a high launch cadence, we’re positioned to rapidly recover and continue our pace as the world’s most active launch services provider.

The FAA said a full fix and perhaps a new license will be required to get the Falcon 9 flying:

A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements.

As of July 12, 2024, SpaceX has launched the Falcon 9 70 times this year. And this accounts for more than half of the 137 orbital launches made worldwide this year.

Scan the skies for falling Starlink satellites soon

Each time the doomed satellites pass closest to Earth, they lose about 3.1 miles (5 km) of altitude. The drag of the planet’s atmosphere is slowing them down. And inevitably it will bring them down.

According to the AP report on the incident, SpaceX has not given a time when the falling Starlink satellites will begin re-entering. Unconfirmed rumors on X.com say to expect them within three days.

When a falling Starlink satellite burns, it does so messily. SpaceX designed the satellites to disintegrate completely on re-entry. They said:

At this level of drag, our maximum available thrust is unlikely to be enough to successfully raise the satellites. As such, the satellites will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise. They do not pose a threat to other satellites in orbit or to public safety.

The FAA doesn’t agree. In a 2023 report to Congress, the agency said falling Starlink debris could kill or maim:

By 2035, if the expected large constellation growth is realized and debris from Starlink satellites survive reentry, the total number of hazardous fragments surviving reentries each year is expected to reach 28,000, and the casualty expectation, the number of individuals on the ground predicted to be injured or killed by debris surviving the reentries of satellites being disposed from these constellations, would be 0.6 per year, which means that one person on the planet would be expected to be injured or killed every two years.

CNN reported SpaceX called the FAA’s assertion “preposterous, unjustified, and inaccurate.”

Falling Starlink satellites aren’t new

More than 6,000 Starlink satellites are currently in low Earth orbit. Starlink satellites have failed to reach their intended orbit before. In 2022, 40 Starlink satellites made an early reentry when a geomagnetic storm hit the day after their launch, increasing their drag. Here’s a video of a Starlink satellite reentering over Puerto Rico, to give you an idea of what to look for.

Bottom line: A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying a cargo of Starlink satellites failed to reach proper orbit. The falling Starlink are expected to make fiery re-entry within days.

Read more: List of SpaceX Starlink launches for July 2024

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
July 12, 2024
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night with the unaided eye. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Do dark matter collisions on Jupiter glow in the infrared?
July 10, 2024
Dream Chaser spaceplane 1st launch delayed until 2025
July 7, 2024
Did a comet burst crash Earth’s climate 12,800 years ago?
July 5, 2024
Artificial star to help probe a range of cosmic mysteries
July 4, 2024