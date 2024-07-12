Falling Starlink satellites, Falcon 9 failure and grounding

Rare Falcon 9 ‘RUD’ puts Starlink mini-satellites in bad orbit

An engine on a space-bound Falcon 9 lift vehicle exploded unexpectedly Thursday night (July 11, 2024). The malfunction happened about an hour after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:25 p.m. PDT (02:25 UTC on July 12). It left the rocket ship’s cargo – 20 Starlink v.2 mini satellites – unable to reach their intended orbit. The rare failure means skywatchers should start looking for falling Starlink debris.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the RUD – euphemistic company jargon for a “rapid unplanned disassembly” – on X.com (formerly Twitter):

SpaceX said in a statement that a leak in the vehicle’s second stage engine caused the malfunction:

Falcon 9’s second stage performed its first burn nominally, however a liquid oxygen leak developed on the second stage. After a planned relight of the upper stage engine to raise perigee – or the lowest point of orbit – the Merlin Vacuum engine experienced an anomaly and was unable to complete its second burn.

The British news agency Reuters reported it was the first failure of a SpaceX Falcon 9 in seven years. Until Wednesday’s failure, the Falcon 9 flew 364 successful missions.

Luckless satellites are falling to Earth fast

SpaceX officials said via X.com they were able to regain communication with some of the satellites. Then controllers sent instructions to fire onboard thrusters to raise their low orbits. They company said it wasn’t counting on success:

The team made contact with 10 of the satellites and attempted to have them raise orbit using their ion thrusters, but they are in an enormously high-drag environment with their perigee, or lowest point of their elliptical orbit, only 135 km above the Earth — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 12, 2024

Unless the satellites can gain enough speed, they will tumble into a fiery re-entry. CEO Musk was more blunt about the likelihood of recovery. He tweeted his pessimism:

We’re updating satellite software to run the ion thrusters at their equivalent of warp 9. Unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot.

We’re updating satellite software to run the ion thrusters at their equivalent of warp 9. Unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot. The satellite thrusters need to raise orbit faster than atmospheric drag pulls them down or they burn up. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2024

Falcon 9 grounded by FAA until problem fixed

The Associated Press reported the company must fix the engine problem before the Falcon 9 can fly again. The will likely set the company scrambling, as their launch calendar is crammed.

The next scheduled flight of the Falcon 9 was to happen in mid-July. It’s now on hold. The vehicle was to carry Space Norway’s pair of Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission satellite constellations to orbit. The satellites – made by Northrop Grumman – will provide commercial broadband and protected military communications.

The presumably temporary loss of the Falcon 9 sent the aerospace company into spin mode. Their statement on the incident says they expect a quick return to flight:

SpaceX will perform a full investigation in coordination with the FAA, determine root cause, and make corrective actions to ensure the success of future missions. With a robust satellite and rocket production capability, and a high launch cadence, we’re positioned to rapidly recover and continue our pace as the world’s most active launch services provider.

The FAA said a full fix and perhaps a new license will be required to get the Falcon 9 flying:

A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements.

As of July 12, 2024, SpaceX has launched the Falcon 9 70 times this year. And this accounts for more than half of the 137 orbital launches made worldwide this year.

Scan the skies for falling Starlink satellites soon

Each time the doomed satellites pass closest to Earth, they lose about 3.1 miles (5 km) of altitude. The drag of the planet’s atmosphere is slowing them down. And inevitably it will bring them down.

According to the AP report on the incident, SpaceX has not given a time when the falling Starlink satellites will begin re-entering. Unconfirmed rumors on X.com say to expect them within three days.

When a falling Starlink satellite burns, it does so messily. SpaceX designed the satellites to disintegrate completely on re-entry. They said:

At this level of drag, our maximum available thrust is unlikely to be enough to successfully raise the satellites. As such, the satellites will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise. They do not pose a threat to other satellites in orbit or to public safety.

The FAA doesn’t agree. In a 2023 report to Congress, the agency said falling Starlink debris could kill or maim:

By 2035, if the expected large constellation growth is realized and debris from Starlink satellites survive reentry, the total number of hazardous fragments surviving reentries each year is expected to reach 28,000, and the casualty expectation, the number of individuals on the ground predicted to be injured or killed by debris surviving the reentries of satellites being disposed from these constellations, would be 0.6 per year, which means that one person on the planet would be expected to be injured or killed every two years.

CNN reported SpaceX called the FAA’s assertion “preposterous, unjustified, and inaccurate.”

Falling Starlink satellites aren’t new

More than 6,000 Starlink satellites are currently in low Earth orbit. Starlink satellites have failed to reach their intended orbit before. In 2022, 40 Starlink satellites made an early reentry when a geomagnetic storm hit the day after their launch, increasing their drag. Here’s a video of a Starlink satellite reentering over Puerto Rico, to give you an idea of what to look for.

Bottom line: A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying a cargo of Starlink satellites failed to reach proper orbit. The falling Starlink are expected to make fiery re-entry within days.

