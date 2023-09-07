EarthSpace

Starlink satellite disintegrates over the Caribbean

Posted by
Eddie Irizarry
and
September 7, 2023


Watch this video, which shows three different angles as a Starlink satellite disintegrates near Puerto Rico.

Starlink satellite disintegrates over the Caribbean

Witnesses in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic saw a spectacular satellite reentry around 7:25 p.m. local time (23:25 UTC) on September 6, 2023. Observers reported the reentry appeared across the sky from horizon to horizon, blazing a path from southwest to northeast. According to reentry predictions, the object was Starlink-30167, a satellite from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, launched on July 28, 2023. Although the new Starlinks are called “V2 mini”, when the solar panels are deployed each spacecraft is 100 feet (30 m) wide.

The Starlink-30167 was part of a group of 22 internet satellites launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. However, this particular satellite failed to reach its intended orbit. It gradually lost altitude and eventually reentered Earth’s atmosphere.

Starlink satellite disintegrates: Still frame showing a bright white streak behind clouds.
This still frame from the video shows the Starlink satellite as it disintegrates in the skies over Puerto Rico. Image via Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (SAC).

How to tell a meteor from space debris

Although some observers may think at first they are seeing a meteor, there are two main characteristics that will let you know if it’s space debris.

  1. Space debris appears as an extremely slow “meteor”, sometimes lasting one or two minutes. A natural meteor (space rock) takes just a few seconds to zip across the sky. In fact, space debris appears so slow that some people are able to turn on their phone’s cameras to take pictures or video of the event.
  2. Another clear indication that the observed object is space debris in our atmosphere is that it will have a very noticeable fragmentation. You’ll be able to see some small objects separating from the main object, with some leading the main event while other fragments fall behind.

This is not the first time observers have seen Starlink satellites disintegrating in our skies. On February 7, 2022, a group of just-launched satellites reentered the atmosphere when a geomagnetic storm from the sun prevented the satellites from reaching their intended orbit. Geomagnetic storms cause the atmosphere to warm and affect atmospheric density, increasing drag and causing low-altitude satellites to reenter.

Bottom line: Watch as a Starlink satellite disintegrates on video over the Caribbean on September 6, 2023. See 3 angles of the satellite burning up here.

Via Aerospace

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 7, 2023
 in 
Earth

Eddie Irizarry

View Articles
About the Author:
Eddie Irizarry of the Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (Astronomical Society of the Caribbean) has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He loves public outreach and has published multiple astronomy articles for EarthSky, as well as for newspapers in Puerto Rico. He has also offered dozens of conferences related to asteroids and comets at the Arecibo Observatory. Asteroid 33012EddieIrizarry, a 7.8 km space rock, has been named in his honor.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Eddie Irizarry

View All
200-foot asteroid 2023 DZ2 to pass closer than moon
March 24, 2023
Asteroid will pass Earth safely on February 15-16
February 14, 2023
Comet C/2017 K2 is closest to the sun Dec 19
December 18, 2022
Watch asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) sweep past today and tomorrow
May 26, 2022