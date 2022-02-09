SpaceSun

40 Starlink satellites doomed by geomagnetic storm

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
Eddie Irizarry
and
February 9, 2022
40 Starlink satellites doomed: Streaks of light streaming behind bright points against a black background.
SpaceX is reporting 40 Starlink satellites doomed to reentry. In contrast to a natural meteor, a satellite reentry looks more like cluster of bright points, all moving in the same direction, leaving streaks behind them. Within those streaks, you might see a “pop” of light, as a chunk of artificial debris vaporizes. This image shows a reentering artificial satellite, in this case caught on video during ESA’s Jules Verne ATV re-entry observation campaign in 2008. Image via ESA/ Aerospace.com.

40 Starlink satellites doomed

SpaceX reported last night (February 8, 2022) in its Updates area that 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites it launched to low Earth orbit on February 3 are now doomed by a geomagnetic storm. Such storms are disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field caused by activity on the sun. The satellites were part of SpaceX’s grand plan to launch thousands of Starlink satellites for global internet access. SpaceX said:

… The satellites deployed on Thursday were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday … Preliminary analyses show the increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising maneuvers … up to 40 of the satellites will reenter or already have reentered the Earth’s atmosphere.

Geomagnetic storms result from explosive events on the sun, called solar flares. These events have the potential to hurtle charged solar particles across space to the Earth. The impact causes a geomagnetic storm, an event associated with Earth’s beautiful auroras or northern lights. But these events also cause Earth’s atmosphere to warm and “puff up.” Low-orbiting satellites will feel increased atmospheric drag in an atmosphere puffed up during a geomagnetic storm. SpaceX said:

In fact, onboard GPS suggests the escalation speed and severity of the storm caused atmospheric drag to increase up to 50% higher than during previous launches.

The Starlink team commanded the satellites into a safe-mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper) to minimize drag, to effectively ‘take cover from the storm’ …

But to no avail.

EarthSky 2022 lunar calendars now available! Order now. Going fast!

Reentering satellites

It’s possible that one or more of the satellites reentered the atmosphere over the Caribbean recently.

A video from cameras that monitor the skies of Puerto Rico, from Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe, shows an interesting event that appears to be related: first, an object is seen disintegrating, with noticeable fragmentation, which is characteristic of space debris.

Impressive visuals appear just one minute later, as a bigger object undergoes a spectacular disintegration. Satellite tracking experts agree the event is probably related to the Starlink satellites launched on February 3, 2022.

Take a look at the video:

Each Starlink satellite is 10 1/2 feet (3.2 meters) x 5 1/4 feet (1.6 meters) and weights 573 pounds (260 kilograms).

Some of the doomed satellites will be reentering the atmosphere during the next few days, and although it’s still uncertain exactly where and when, just in case, keep looking up!

More geomagnetic storms expected

SpaceX added that the deorbiting satellites:

… pose zero collision risk with other satellites and by design demise upon atmospheric reentry. [That means] no orbital debris is created and no satellite parts hit the ground.

By the way, the sun is currently in the rising part of its 11-year sunspot cycle (Solar Cycle 25). In other words, solar activity is on an upswing and can be expected to increase in the coming years. In fact, another CME released from the sun February 6 should hit Earth on February 10.

In January 2022, SpaceX passed a 2,000-satellite milestone with its Starlink mission. The overall plan for thousands of Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit has caused controversy in the astronomy community.

Bottom line: On Thursday, February 3, 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX reported on February 8 that at least 40 of those satellites “will reenter or already have reentered the Earth’s atmosphere” due to a geomagnetic storm.

Via SpaceX

Read more: What is that?! Starlink satellites explained

Read more from Aerospace.org: Did I see a meteor or a re-entry?

Posted 
February 9, 2022
 in 
Space

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Eddie Irizarry

View Articles
About the Author:
Eddie Irizarry of the Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (Astronomical Society of the Caribbean) has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He loves public outreach and has published multiple astronomy articles for EarthSky, as well as for newspapers in Puerto Rico. He has also offered dozens of conferences related to asteroids and comets at the Arecibo Observatory. Asteroid 33012EddieIrizarry, a 7.8 km space rock, has been named in his honor.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Mighty Saturn auroras driven by high-altitude winds
February 9, 2022
Passing stars warp star disks, disrupt planets
February 8, 2022
See it! Last night’s moon and Jupiter photos
February 3, 2022
Can you see Canopus, the 2nd-brightest star?
February 3, 2022