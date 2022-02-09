Sun

CME may bring aurora on February 10

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
February 9, 2022
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Michael Teoh in Penang, Malaysia, took this image of solar prominences on February 8, 2022. Michael wrote, “The large prominence on the sun’s southeastern limb 1st emerged on February 3 and has since continued to grow. Following days of bad weather, today I decided to give it a try despite the presence of thin high-latitude clouds all over the sky. The prominence is simply too large to resist. Despite the low transparency, the seeing was rather good, and the result is surprising.” Thank you, Michael! Note also the relative size of Earth added to the image for comparison. Read more about a CME headed toward Earth, below.

CME headed toward Earth

As solar observers can tell you, the sun has been active lately. Sunspot activity started picking up in December and has been pockmarking the sun ever since. As solar cycle 25 heats up, the sun occasionally releases coronal mass ejections (CMEs). And sometimes these fountains of plasma race right in our direction. On February 6, a CME erupted from sunspot AR2939. It’s headed toward Venus and then Earth. Scientists expect it to arrive at Venus on February 9 and then Earth on February 10.

The CME won’t trigger a geomagnetic storm on Venus. As Spaceweather.com said:

It can’t; Venus has no internally-generated global magnetic field. Instead, the impact will erode a small amount of atmosphere from Venus’ unprotected cloudtops.

But earthly skygazers can keep their eyes open for possible auroras starting on February 10 when the CME buffets Earth. At the moment, NOAA is predicting a G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm. But even a G1 storm can produce northern lights visible from Michigan to Maine.

Bottom line: The sun released a CME on February 6. It’s headed toward Venus and Earth. People at high latitudes may see auroras starting February 10.

Read more: 40 Starlink satellites doomed by geomagnetic storm

Posted 
February 9, 2022
 in 
Sun

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

