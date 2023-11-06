Human WorldSpaceflight

Orbital oopsy: A tool bag is now orbiting Earth

Posted by
Eddie Irizarry
and
Deborah Byrd
and
November 6, 2023
Tool bag: Two astronauts in white spacesuits work on equipment attached to the space station, with edge of Earth barely visible.
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli (top) and Loral O’Hara (bottom) were spacewalking from the International Space Station on November 2 – working on the station’s solar arrays – when Moghbeli inadvertently lost a tool bag. Image via NASA TV.

Tool bag spacewalk snafu

A tool bag is orbiting Earth, and night sky observers might catch a glimpse of it. NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk from the International Space Station ( ISS) on November 2, 2023, when Moghbeli somehow let a tool bag slip away. The tool bag is now orbiting Earth just ahead of the International Space Station. It’s surprisingly bright (for a tool bag), shining just below the limit of visibility to the unaided eye at around magnitude +6. That means some sky observers should be able to pick it up with binoculars.

If you get an image, please submit it to EarthSky Community Photos!

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Best Christmas gifts in the universe! Check ’em out here.

How long will it stay up there?

The tool bag should remain in orbit around Earth for a few months, after which it’ll disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere. Unlike the ISS, the tool bag will rapidly descend in orbit until, after a few months, it will reach about 70 miles (113 km) and disintegrate.

The spacewalkers were conducting repairs on assemblies that allow the ISS solar arrays to track the sun continuously. A blog post at SciTechDaily, which was describing the spacewalk, explained:

During the activity, one tool bag was inadvertently lost. Flight controllers spotted the tool bag using external station cameras. The tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk. Mission Control analyzed the bag’s trajectory and determined that risk of recontacting the station is low and that the onboard crew and space station are safe with no action required.

Two female astronauts, head shots, in spacesuits.
(From left) Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara are pictured trying on their spacesuits and testing their suits’ components aboard the space station. Image via NASA.

Seeing it with binoculars

Meanwhile, observers that have a visible pass of the International Space Station can also try to spot the tool bag, which is a dim object (around visual magnitude +6), visible using binoculars. The strategy is to observe the trajectory of the ISS, and to scan the sky in the area just ahead of the space station.

As the small object gradually loses height, it should appear a few seconds ahead of the ISS during the next few days, and a minute or two ahead during the next weeks.

Read: How to see ISS in your sky

On solid black background, a small white rectangle with faintly visible solar panels to each side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patricio León in Santiago, Chile, happened to capture a telescopic view of the ISS on November 2, 2023, the same day the errant tool bag went into orbit. Patricio wrote: “Radiators illuminated very favorably, USA modules below them, Soyuz capsule at top.” Thank you, Patricio!

Not the first time

And this isn’t the first time a NASA astronaut has lost a tool bag. On November 18, 2008, astronaut Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper was performing a similar repair at the International Space Station when she inadvertently lost a tool bag.

Even some two months later, on January 12, 2009, the object was still visible ahead of ISS and was seen with binoculars by Joxelle Velazquez among others during a star party at Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. See the image below.

And there’ve been earlier losses of astronauts’ items, too, to the junkyard of near-Earth orbit. Victor Tangermann at Futurism reported on November 3:

It’s far from the first time astronauts have lost track of tools in space. Back in 1965, NASA astronaut Ed White infamously lost a spare glove during a spacewalk outside of his Gemini 4 spacecraft. Over the decades, several other astronauts have lost other objects, from spare bolts in 2006 to an entire bag ironically containing a debris shield in 2017.

And, although NASA has determined that the 2023 tool bag isn’t on a trajectory that’s dangerous to the astronauts aboard ISS at this time, the problem of litter in near-Earth orbit remains and is serious. As Tangermann wrote at Futurism:

The problem, of course, is that not every piece of space debris will stay out of the way of future space travelers.

And that is a sad truth.

Several men looking skyward with binoculars.
Another lost tool bag – which also orbited Earth – was seen from Puerto Rico on January 12, 2009. Later that year, that tool bag met a fiery end in Earth’s atmosphere. Image via Eddie Irizarry/ Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe. Used with permission.

Bottom line: NASA astronauts were servicing the solar panels on the International Space Station on November 2, when one of them lost a tool bag. It’s now orbiting just ahead of ISS.

Via SciTechDaily

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
November 6, 2023
 in 
Human World

Eddie Irizarry

View Articles
About the Author:
Eddie Irizarry of the Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (Astronomical Society of the Caribbean) has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He loves public outreach and has published multiple astronomy articles for EarthSky, as well as for newspapers in Puerto Rico. He has also offered dozens of conferences related to asteroids and comets at the Arecibo Observatory. Asteroid 33012EddieIrizarry, a 7.8 km space rock, has been named in his honor.

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Eddie Irizarry

View All
Seeing sunspots during the solar eclipse on October 14
October 12, 2023
Starlink satellite disintegrates over the Caribbean
September 7, 2023
200-foot asteroid 2023 DZ2 to pass closer than moon
March 24, 2023
Asteroid will pass Earth safely on February 15-16
February 14, 2023