Human WorldSpace

Launches: Harmony is ESA’s 10th Earth Explorer mission

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
September 24, 2022
launches
The European Space Agency has launched 9 missions so far in the FutureEO program. This week, the agency named Harmony as the 10th mission for the Earth Explorer program. Read more in Launches. Image via ESA.

Launches: ESA names 10th Earth Explorer mission

On September 22, 2022, the European Space Agency announced Harmony as its 10th Earth Explorer mission. Harmony is part of the FutureEO program. This program is a series of missions using the latest sensing technology to make precise measurements of the planet’s ever-changing topography.

According to ESA, the mission will provide data needed to respond to the greatest crises now facing humanity. The announcement said:

Pivotal to ESA’s FutureEO programme, Earth Explorers are pioneering research missions that show how novel observing techniques lead to new scientific findings about our home planet. Advancing science and technology, they address questions that have a direct bearing on climate change and societal issues such as the availability of food, water, energy, resources and public health.

Harmony will actually be a satellite constellation. ESA said:

This exciting new mission will comprise two identical satellites orbiting Earth in convoy with a Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite. Each Harmony satellite will carry a receive-only synthetic aperture radar and a multiview thermal-infrared instrument.

Harmony’s goals

The purpose of the mission is to monitor movement on the Earth’s surface to make a high-resolution record of its subtle ongoing changes. Harmony’s lead investigator Paco López-Dekker explained:

Harmony will, for example, be used to quantify the processes that govern the exchange of momentum, heat and moisture between the ocean surface and the air above. These exchanges influence processes in the lower atmosphere, drive weather patterns, and affect our climate. It will also be used to study deformation and flow dynamics at the rapidly changing ice-sheet edges for a better understanding of sea-level rise.

Harmony will also track the world’s critical fresh water supplies. López-Dekker said:

In addition, Harmony will observe the motion of mountain glaciers, which are essential in providing freshwater to hundreds of millions of people, so the importance of understanding how they are changing cannot be overstated. And, Harmony will be used to measure small shifts in the shape of the land surface such as those related to earthquakes and volcanic activity, and therefore contribute to risk monitoring.

Bottom line: The latest ESA FutureEO mission, Harmony, is the 10th mission in the Earth Explorer program. It will monitor small but critical changes to Earth’s shape.

Via ESA

Read more: Less ice for mountain glaciers. What’s it mean?

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 24, 2022
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Launches: NASA, SpaceX target October 3 for Crew-5 launch
September 24, 2022
Launches: Last West Coast Delta IV launch September 24
September 23, 2022
Launches: SpaceX tests Starship, gains clients
September 22, 2022
Launches: Expedition 67 crew arrives safely at ISS
September 22, 2022