LIVE on Monday: Moon crazy, with Robert Reeves

The Earth and its moon are locked together in a codependent embrace. How does the moon impact our lives? Robert Reeves is a prolific astrophotographer, astronomy writer, and dedicated selenophile (person who loves the moon). His newest book, Photographic Atlas of the Moon, published on September 1 at Firefly Books. We’ll be speaking with Robert at 12:15 CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, September 9. Join us, moon lovers!

Robert Reeves has been exploring the cosmos since 1958, and took his first lunar photograph in 1959. Since then, he has published over 250 magazine articles, 250 newspaper columns, and several books about astronomy and astrophotography. While also an accomplished deep-sky astrophotographer, Robert’s current focus is the moon. He’s passionate about re-popularizing the moon within the amateur astronomy community by explaining its origin and the evolution of its face, and introducing its geology to stargazers everywhere.

On top of his recently published Photographic Atlas of the Moon, he released another lunar guide, Exploring the Moon with Robert Reeves, in August 2023. And for many years, Robert published a different lunar photograph in a daily posting called 365 Days of the Moon. Today, he continues this tradition with his daily Postcard from the Moon, highlighting different lunar features each day. Tune in on Monday, September 9, when Robert will be talking through some of his favorite spots on the moon, and giving more tips about to how to appreciate Earth’s own natural satellite.

Bottom line: Join us from 12:15 CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, September 9, 2024, as lunar astrophotographer Robert Reeves discusses ways to appreciate our moon.