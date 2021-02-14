We heart the Earth and sky

Happy Valentine’s Day! We’re sharing the love by celebrating some of the many heart-shaped objects you can find from way out in the depths of space to closer to our neighborhood in the solar system to right here on Earth.

Bottom line: The shape of hearts is ubiquitous in the universe, as seen through these photos from small petals on Earth to galaxies in the distant universe.