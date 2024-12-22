ESA’s 2025 calendar: Best of Hubble and Webb

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its 2025 calendar, featuring the best images from the Hubble and Webb telescopes from the past year. And it’s free for you to download! Via ESA/Hubble, ESA/Webb.
To celebrate another year of exciting images and discoveries from the
Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released a 2025 calendar showcasing beautiful imagery from both missions.
The 2025 calendar features a selection of images published in 2024, including shots of planets, star clusters, galaxies, and more. And it’s free! It can now be accessed electronically for anyone to print, share and enjoy. Find
download links here, and see the calendar’s contents below.
Speaking of calendars … the 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available. Get yours today! January: Hubble revisits giant planet Jupiter
The giant planet Jupiter, in all its banded glory, is revisited by Hubble in this image taken on January 6, 2024. A pair of battling storms are visible right of center: a deep red cyclone and a reddish anticyclone. To the left of the planet its volcanic moon Io appears. Via NASA/ ESA, J. DePasquale (STScI)/ A. Simon (NASA-GSFC). February: Horsehead Nebula from Webb, Hubble and Euclid
This sharpest-ever infrared view of the famous Horsehead Nebula from Webb shows the depth and complexity of the thick clumps of material like never before. Also featured are Hubble’s 23rd anniversary image, and one of the first images from ESA’s Euclid telescope. Via ESA/ Euclid/ Euclid Consortium/ NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI), ESA/Webb, CSA, K. Misselt (University of Arizona) and A. Abergel (IAS/University Paris-Saclay, CNRS), M. Zamani (ESA/Webb). March: Webb’s view of galaxy pair Arp 107
The two bright ‘eyes’ and semicircular ‘smile’ in the Webb image of this spiral galaxy are the result of an off-center collision with the elliptical galaxy now seen here to its left. A tenuous gas bridge runs between the galaxies, together known as Arp 107. Via NASA/ ESA/ CSA/ STScI. April: Hubble captures the Little Dumbbell Nebula
M76, the colorful Little Dumbbell Nebula, is a planetary nebula created by a collapsing red giant star. Hot, vibrant gases are propelled outwards by the now white dwarf’s stellar winds; the red color is from nitrogen, and blue is from oxygen. Hubble turned to this favorite target of amateur astronomers for its 34th anniversary in April 2024. Via NASA, ESA, STScI, A. Pagan (STScI). May: Starburst galaxy NGC 5253, from Hubble
This is NGC 5253, a starburst galaxy filled with extraordinary star clusters and continually forming stars. Hubble’s image reveals super star clusters lurking in its core among dark dust clouds. As a dwarf galaxy, it resembles ancient galaxies and is a laboratory to study star and galaxy evolution. Via ESA/Hubble/ NASA, A. Zezas, D. Calzetti. June: Webb images the cosmic gems arc
Among the many massive galaxies of the lensing galaxy cluster shown here, SPT-CL J0615-5746, lies the Cosmic Gems arc. An infant galaxy from just 460 million years after the Big Bang, it is visible thanks to strong gravitational lensing by the cluster. Astronomers are using Webb to map its inner workings. Via ESA/Webb/ NASA/ CSA, L. Bradley (STScI), A. Adamo (Stockholm University) and the Cosmic Spring collaboration. July: Binary star R Aquarii from Hubble
R Aquarii is a binary star system surrounded by a large, dynamic nebula. Outbursts eject powerful jets, forming loops and trails as plasma emerges in streamers. They are energized by blistering radiation from the stellar duo to glow in visible light. Via NASA/ ESA/ M. Stute, M. Karovska, D. de Martin & M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble). August: Webb reveals star cluster in Perseus
A stunning mosaic of images from Webb showcases the nearby star-forming cluster NGC 1333 in the Perseus molecular cloud. Large patches of orange represent gas glowing in the infrared as ionized material ejected from young stars collides with the surrounding cloud. They are hallmarks of a very active site of star formation. Via ESA/Webb/ NASA/ CSA, A. Scholz, K. Muzic, A. Langeveld, R. Jayawardhana. September: Hubble probes Omega Centauri star cluster
Omega Centauri is the brightest, largest, and most massive Milky Way globular cluster known. This image shows the depth and extent of its population of stars. In 2024, astronomers found new evidence in Hubble data that it hides an intermediate-mass black hole at its centre. Via ESA/Hubble/ NASA, M. Häberle (MPIA). October: Serpens Nebula, captured by Webb
The Serpens Nebula is home to a particularly dense cluster of newly forming stars. This Webb image shows the nebula’s center. Filaments and wisps of different hues represent reflected starlight from still-forming protostars within the cloud. Dust in front of that reflection appears in an orange, diffuse shade. Via NASA/ ESA/ CSA/ STScI, K. Pontoppidan (NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory), J. Green (Space Telescope Science Institute). November: 4 spiral galaxies from Hubble
Hubble continued its long run of capturing beautiful celestial objects in fine color and detail in 2024. And this year, as ever, many were spiral galaxies. Seen here are NGC 4951, NGC 3810, NGC 3783 and Messier 90, gems from a treasure trove of new Hubble observations. Via ESA/ Hubble. December: Wonderful Westerlund 1 from Webb
Westerlund 1 is one of our galaxy’s few remaining super star clusters. Its large, dense, and diverse population of massive stars is unrivalled in the Milky Way galaxy. Webb can pierce the dense dust surrounding it and study its population of lower-mass stars. Via ESA/Webb/ NASA/ CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), M. G. Guarcello (INAF-OAPA) and the EWOCS team.
Bottom line: The European Space Agency has announced its 2025 calendar, featuring the best images from the Hubble and Webb telescopes from the past year. And it's free for you to download!
