ESA’s 2025 calendar: Best of Hubble and Webb

Reposted from ESA.

ESA announces free Hubble and Webb 2025 calendar

To celebrate another year of exciting images and discoveries from the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released a 2025 calendar showcasing beautiful imagery from both missions.

The 2025 calendar features a selection of images published in 2024, including shots of planets, star clusters, galaxies, and more. And it’s free! It can now be accessed electronically for anyone to print, share and enjoy. Find download links here, and see the calendar’s contents below.

January: Hubble revisits giant planet Jupiter

February: Horsehead Nebula from Webb, Hubble and Euclid

March: Webb’s view of galaxy pair Arp 107

April: Hubble captures the Little Dumbbell Nebula

May: Starburst galaxy NGC 5253, from Hubble

June: Webb images the cosmic gems arc

July: Binary star R Aquarii from Hubble

August: Webb reveals star cluster in Perseus

September: Hubble probes Omega Centauri star cluster

October: Serpens Nebula, captured by Webb

November: 4 spiral galaxies from Hubble

December: Wonderful Westerlund 1 from Webb

Bottom line: The European Space Agency has announced its 2025 calendar, featuring the best images from the Hubble and Webb telescopes from the past year. And it’s free for you to download!