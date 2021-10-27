SpaceToday's Image

Andromeda Galaxy photos, 2021

Orange, pink and blue colors in a oblique view of a spiral galaxy.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mainak Chakraborty in Kolkata, India, captured this photo of the Andromeda Galaxy on October 3, 2021. Mainak wrote: “The Andromeda Galaxy is the closest large spiral galaxy to our Earth. Excluding the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, visible from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, the Andromeda Galaxy is the brightest external galaxy we can see. At 2.5 million light-years, it’s the most distant thing humans can see with the unaided eye. This image was captured in 2 consecutive nights with 2 different filters used. And then that data was processed and blended. It was my 1st Andromeda attempt with a Cooled Astrocam.” Thank you, Mainak!

We’re in the midst of the best time of year to observe the wondrous Andromeda Galaxy, the large spiral galaxy next-door to our Milky Way. The constellations that help you find it are up in the east after dark. The Andromeda Galaxy is bright enough to be seen without optical aid from a dark-sky site. Binoculars or a telescope will improve the view. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the Andromeda Galaxy, from the EarthSky community! You can submit your own, too.

Andromeda Galaxy photos, 2021

Starfield with thin meteor streak and fuzzy oval with bright center.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohd Nazam Anuar in Johor Naharu, Malaysia, captured this photo of the Andromeda Galaxy on October 10, 2021. Mohd wrote: “Located in a Bortle 3 sky, I was lucky enough to have a Draconid meteor along with the Andromeda Galaxy. Isn’t that beautiful, guys?” Yes, it is. Thank you, Mohd!
Oblique view of large spiral galaxy with swirls of dust and 2 bright satellite galaxies.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Basudeb Chakrabarti in Kolkata, India, captured this photo of the Andromeda Galaxy on October 6, 2021. He wrote: “The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) is the most distant object that unaided human eyes can see from Earth. I have captured this image from a heavily light-polluted area (Bortle 9 sky). We can also see two satellite galaxies (M32 and M110) in this image.” Thank you, Basudeb!
Large glowing oblong galaxy in the upper right corner, reddish star at center, hazy patch bottom left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee in Kolkata, India, captured this photo of the constellation Andromeda with the galaxy and red star Mirach on September 30, 2021. He wrote: “The image contains at least 4 observable galaxies: M31 (Andromeda Galaxy) at the top-right corner, M33 (Triangulum Galaxy) at the bottom-left corner, M32 and M110 (both near the Andromeda Galaxy). Along with that, we also have an open cluster NGC 752/Caldwell 28 at the top-left corner. At the middle of the image, it is the red giant Mirach!” Thank you, Soumyadeep!

The Milky Way and Andromeda

Dark blue sky with clusters of white stars and black clouds, fuzzy white oval at right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana, captured this photo of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies on October 25, 2021. He wrote: “After days of clouds and rain, we had a break in the weather, and I was able to photograph the Milky Way before it rained.” Thank you, Chuck! In this photo, we see a wide swath of the Milky Way as we look out from our own galaxy, while the distant Andromeda Galaxy appears as a fuzzy oval on the right.

Bottom line: Enjoy a photo gallery of the best Andromeda Galaxy images we’ve received from EarthSky readers!

Read more: Andromeda Galaxy, all you need to know

