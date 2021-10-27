Andromeda Galaxy photos, 2021

We’re in the midst of the best time of year to observe the wondrous Andromeda Galaxy, the large spiral galaxy next-door to our Milky Way. The constellations that help you find it are up in the east after dark. The Andromeda Galaxy is bright enough to be seen without optical aid from a dark-sky site. Binoculars or a telescope will improve the view. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the Andromeda Galaxy, from the EarthSky community! You can submit your own, too.
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.
