Have you heard about comet 46P/Wirtanen? It’s approaching the inner solar system, due to pass closest to our sun and Earth in December 2018. Comet Wirtanen is the brightest comet in the night sky now, although that doesn’t mean you can see it with the eye alone. In fact, it’s visible now only to astronomers with telescopes. But – in December 2018 – comet Wirtanen might be visible to the unaided eye, at least from dark skies. Closest approach to the sun will be December 12, 2018, and closest approach to Earth is just a few days later, on December 16.

According to astronomers at the University of Maryland, this passage of comet Wirtanen near the Earth (near by comet standards, that is) will be the 10th closest approach of a comet in modern times. At its closest to us, the comet will be about 30 times the moon’s distance (7.1 million miles, or 11.5 million km).

Contrast that number to another comet that swept relatively near us recently – 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which caused a brief outburst in this year’s Draconid meteor shower – and which swept closest to Earth on September 9-10, 2018, at 36 million miles (58 million km). That was the closest Giacobini-Zinner had come in 72 years!

And you can see – from the paragraphs above – that Wirtanen is coming much closer, although still many times the moon’s distance.

Estimates indicate Wirtanen might reach a visual magnitude of 3.5 to 6. That would place the comet clearly in the realm of visibility with the unaided eye (although diffuse objects like comets are tougher to see than the pinpoints of stars at comparable magnitudes).

And, of course, comets have been shown to be unpredictable. We will keep you updated.

Want to stay up-to-date on Wirtanen’s brightness? This webpage from the University of Maryland provides its current status.

Bottom line: Comet Wirtanen will come closest to Earth in December. At that point, it might be visible to the eye alone.