See it! Images of comet 46P/Wirtanen

By and in Today's Image | December 9, 2018

This comet will come closest to the sun on December 12, and closest to Earth on December 16. Look here for photos and video of comet 46P/Wirtanen – 2018’s brightest comet – from the EarthSky community.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen on December 6, 2018, from our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong.

For a some months now, we’ve been hearing from astrophotographers who’ve captured images of comet 46P/Wirtanen. It’s the brightest comet of 2018, in theory visible to the eye, but large and diffuse, not easily visible. Click here for a how-to article providing some charts and suggesting some ways you might see the comet! And enjoy the images on this page from the EarthSky community. Thank you to all who contributed! If you haven’t sent us your photo yet, you can submit it here.

A close-up on comet 46P/Wirtanen from Steve Pauken on December 3, 2018.

Visit the Virtual Telescope Project for a free online viewing of comet Wirtanen on December 12 and 17.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen on November 26, 2018, by Gerald Rhemann in Namibia.

Greg Hogan in Kathleen, Georgia, caught comet Wirtanen on November 26, 2018. He wrote: “This comet was finally over my tree line of my neighborhood. I was able to find it quickly with just a quick shot pointed in the right direction. Taken 9:30pm EST.” Canon 7D, 85mm, 5-sec exposure, ISO 6400, f2.8.

Pablo Goffard in Valle del Elqui, Coquimbo, Chile, captured Comet Wirtanen on November 7, 2018. 130 mm Newton Telescope, Canon T3.

Beautiful telescopic image of comet 46P/Wirtanen, taken November 4, 2018, with an 11-inch telescope by Martin Mobberley. The image shows the development of a gas tail for the comet. Used with permission.

Comet Wirtanen in November 2018 via Tel Lekatsas, from Ma Ma Creek, Australia. Used with permission.

Bottom line: Photos and videos of comet 46P/Wirtanen, the brightest comet of 2018, by EarthSky community members.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

