See it! Images of comet 46P/Wirtanen

For a some months now, we’ve been hearing from astrophotographers who’ve captured images of comet 46P/Wirtanen. It’s the brightest comet of 2018, in theory visible to the eye, but large and diffuse, not easily visible. Click here for a how-to article providing some charts and suggesting some ways you might see the comet! And enjoy the images on this page from the EarthSky community. Thank you to all who contributed! If you haven’t sent us your photo yet, you can submit it here.

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

46P now bright enough to be visible in an allsky photo. This one using the very impressive Olympus 8mm f1.8 fisheye lens, from my very light polluted location. pic.twitter.com/mDgXfgaH1c — Terry Lovejoy (@TerryLovejoy66) December 2, 2018



Bottom line: Photos and videos of comet 46P/Wirtanen, the brightest comet of 2018, by EarthSky community members.