Lunar occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025. Images here!

What a week it is for Mars! The red planet was at its closest to Earth for this 2-year period on January 12, 2025. It’ll reach opposition, bringing it opposite the sun in our sky, on January 15-16. And on January 13, it appeared very close to the full Wolf Moon. So close, in fact, that lucky observers in parts of North America, northwest Africa, the Azores and the Cape Verde Islands saw the moon pass in front of – or occult – Mars. Enjoy these occultation images from EarthSky’s talented community of photographers!
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.