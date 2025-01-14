Astronomy EssentialsMoon Phases

Lunar occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025. Images here!

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
January 14, 2025
Lunar occultation of Mars: Gray surface for the moon. It has many circular depressions. There is a red circle for Mars behind.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | On January 13, 2025, the full Wolf Moon passed in front of Mars. This is what we call a lunar occultation of Mars. Gwen Forrester in DeKalb County, Tennessee, captured this stunning image of the re-emergence of Mars after the occultation. Thank you, Gwen!

What a week it is for Mars! The red planet was at its closest to Earth for this 2-year period on January 12, 2025. It’ll reach opposition, bringing it opposite the sun in our sky, on January 15-16. And on January 13, it appeared very close to the full Wolf Moon. So close, in fact, that lucky observers in parts of North America, northwest Africa, the Azores and the Cape Verde Islands saw the moon pass in front of – or occult – Mars. Enjoy these occultation images from EarthSky’s talented community of photographers!

For more sky events, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide.

Did you capture Mars near the moon? Submit your photos here.

Mars near the moon

Full moon over a mountain. There is a little, bright dot between the moon and mountain.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jon Greif in Alpine, California, shared this photo and wrote: “Tonight’s full Wolf Moon from our backyard and a bonus! That’s the bright red planet Mars just below and left of the moon. Mars was closest to Earth for this 2-year period on January 12, and Mars will reach opposition [when Earth flies between it and the sun] on January 15-16.” Thank you, Jon!
Reddish dot (Mars) in space below a pale brown surface (moon).
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Martha Sellenriek in Manchester, Missouri, submitted this wonderful image of Mars close to the moon last night. This is Martha’s first contribution to our Community Photos Page! Welcome to the family and thanks for sharing!
Bottom of the moon. It has some dark areas on the left side. There is a reddish dot just below the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marvin Price in Roswell, Georgia, captured the moon and Mars right before the occultation. Thank you, Marvin!
Gray surface with a reddish, small dot at its bottom left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Suzanne Murphy in Middleton, Wisconsin, shared this image and commented: “Mars looks like it is kissing the moon before it disappeared during the lunar occultation of Mars. This is a bit blurry due to clouds.” Thank you, Suzanne!

Mars after the occultation

Top of the moon. It looks light grey and has some darker areas. There is a small, reddish dot above (Mars).
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Suzanne Murphy also submitted this image of Mars reappearing after the occultation. The event lasted about an hour. Thank you, Suzanne!
Top right of the moon. A little dot for Mars to it top right. There are labels for the date and time.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patricia Evans in Seabrook, New Hampshire, shared this image with us and wrote: “I set up in my driveway to try to capture this celestial event. Just 2 minutes after Mars reappeared during this lunar occulation, it was clearly visible. Very exciting capture!” Indeed! Thank you, Patricia.
Full, bright moon and a tiny, red dot for Mars to the top right of the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Catherine Hyde in Shandon, California, wrote: “This is Mars just emerging on the upper right after tonight’s occultation of Mars by the moon.” Thank you!
Full moon and a tiny, red dot to its top right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Shaun Tarpley in League City, Texas, wrote: “The cloud cover was too heavy at the beginning of the occultation, so I had to wait until Mars reemerged on the other side of the moon. I took a video of Mars rising over the moon’s horizon, so I didn’t photograph the moon until afterward. There was extensive atmospheric distortion from clouds, so I took many images and processed the best one.” Looks great! Thank you, Shaun.

Lunar occultation of Mars

Four images of the moon. The 2 at the top look full. The first has a little dot for Mars at the bottom left. The next has the dot at the top right. The other photos are close ups of the same event.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in Manhattan, New York, captured the full event and shared this composite image with us. Thank you, Alexander!
Two images of the full moon. The one at the top has a tiny red dot at the bottom left. The dot is at the top right in the image at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, shared this image and wrote: “It was a cold but reasonably clear night in Tucson with its usual dust. Mars was easy to spot with the eye, better in my guide telescope and looked great in the camera. Just before entry and just after exit shown.” Thank you, Eliot!

Bottom line: The full Wolf Moon passed in front of red Mars for some observers yesterday evening. Our Community Photos Page is full of images! Here are some of them for you to enjoy.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
January 14, 2025
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
New species of moray eel discovered and named Hades
January 9, 2025
Orphaned bonobos can develop social skills and empathy
December 23, 2024
Humpback whale breaks record for longest migration
December 19, 2024
Seals ride icebergs strategically to scoot around seas
December 15, 2024