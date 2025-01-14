Lunar occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025. Images here!

What a week it is for Mars! The red planet was at its closest to Earth for this 2-year period on January 12, 2025. It’ll reach opposition, bringing it opposite the sun in our sky, on January 15-16. And on January 13, it appeared very close to the full Wolf Moon. So close, in fact, that lucky observers in parts of North America, northwest Africa, the Azores and the Cape Verde Islands saw the moon pass in front of – or occult – Mars. Enjoy these occultation images from EarthSky’s talented community of photographers!

For more sky events, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide.

Did you capture Mars near the moon? Submit your photos here.

Mars near the moon

Mars after the occultation

Lunar occultation of Mars

Bottom line: The full Wolf Moon passed in front of red Mars for some observers yesterday evening. Our Community Photos Page is full of images! Here are some of them for you to enjoy.