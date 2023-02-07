EarthHuman World

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 7,000

Cristina Ortiz
February 7, 2023
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Map showing Türkiye, Iraq and Azerbaijan. There are orange and red dots on the border of Türkiye and Syria.
View larger. | Map showing affected areas in the February 6, 2023, Turkey-Syria earthquake. Image via USGS.

Turkey-Syria earthquake February 6, 2023

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, at 4:17 a.m. local time (1:17 UTC). It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century, according to many media sources. It sent tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel. And it caused much devastation and a death toll that’s still climbing. Plus more earthquakes (aftershocks) are expected today and possibly for the next few days. As of midday February 7, 2023, the death toll stands at more than 7,000, according to ABC News. And the BBC reported – when the death toll stood at 3,400 people – that the World Health Organization was warning the death toll could rise eight-fold in the coming days.

You can help with the relief effort

Two good possibilities are Unicef, or Save the Children. We’ll appreciate hearing more about your trusted sources for donations in the comments below.

Shared stories from neighboring countries

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock – reporting from Lebanon – said:

To put this into perspective for you, the force of this earthquake … there have been reports of buildings collapsed in an area that spans 200 miles [322 km] around the epicenter. In Gaziantep, I’m told there’s extensive damage in the older parts of the city. And then residential buildings have also collapsed in Adana, Diyarbakir and other cities. And in these places, people tried to escape in their cars, but that just jammed the roads and made it harder for emergency services to help the wounded. And then just now, a few hours after the first earthquake, there’s been a tremor almost as powerful as the first one, almost in the same area.

More images of the Turkey-Syria earthquake

Can we avoid so much destruction?

BigRentz shows us the earthquake-proof systems that can be used, from flexible foundations to pendulum power.

Earthquake do’s and don’ts

If you are affected by an earthquake, this is what you should and shouldn’t do, according to National Disaster Management Authority of India.

Bottom line: The Turkey-Syria earthquake of February 6, 2023 – a 7.8 magnitude earthquake – has wreaked devastation on the area. Images, links and updates here.

February 7, 2023
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master's degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

Cristina Ortiz

