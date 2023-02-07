Turkey-Syria earthquake February 6, 2023

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, at 4:17 a.m. local time (1:17 UTC). It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century, according to many media sources. It sent tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel. And it caused much devastation and a death toll that’s still climbing. Plus more earthquakes (aftershocks) are expected today and possibly for the next few days. As of midday February 7, 2023, the death toll stands at more than 7,000, according to ABC News. And the BBC reported – when the death toll stood at 3,400 people – that the World Health Organization was warning the death toll could rise eight-fold in the coming days.

In Antep, as rescue workers search for survivors in one building, another collapses

pic.twitter.com/WlKY0hpCYb — Faytuks News ? (@Faytuks) February 6, 2023

You can help with the relief effort

Two good possibilities are Unicef, or Save the Children. We’ll appreciate hearing more about your trusted sources for donations in the comments below.

Shared stories from neighboring countries

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock – reporting from Lebanon – said:

To put this into perspective for you, the force of this earthquake … there have been reports of buildings collapsed in an area that spans 200 miles [322 km] around the epicenter. In Gaziantep, I’m told there’s extensive damage in the older parts of the city. And then residential buildings have also collapsed in Adana, Diyarbakir and other cities. And in these places, people tried to escape in their cars, but that just jammed the roads and made it harder for emergency services to help the wounded. And then just now, a few hours after the first earthquake, there’s been a tremor almost as powerful as the first one, almost in the same area.

Drone footage shows the scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria caused by two earthquakes and aftershocks ?? ? LIVE updates: https://t.co/FRLf9rE4t6 pic.twitter.com/Ymx55S8y8Y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 6, 2023

More images of the Turkey-Syria earthquake

Two major earthquakes and aftershocks have caused devastation and killed over 2,300 people across southeast Turkey and northern Syria, with search and rescue operations underway. Here’s what you need to know ?? pic.twitter.com/9mOSKHKa14 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 6, 2023

Seismic waves from the M7.8 (USGS) earthquake in Southern Turkey crossing Europe. Each dot is a seismic station. (GMV) https://t.co/6cY0RObbXv pic.twitter.com/SHbdkxQXzD — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) February 6, 2023

The Port in the Southern Turkish City of ?skenderun has been utterly destroyed by the 2 Earthquakes that rocked the Country overnight; Fires at the Port have been burning for several hours now with Fire Crews unable to reach them due to the Severe Damage. pic.twitter.com/wTOPIBhRqm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023

Can we avoid so much destruction?

BigRentz shows us the earthquake-proof systems that can be used, from flexible foundations to pendulum power.

Earthquake do’s and don’ts

If you are affected by an earthquake, this is what you should and shouldn’t do, according to National Disaster Management Authority of India.

Bottom line: The Turkey-Syria earthquake of February 6, 2023 – a 7.8 magnitude earthquake – has wreaked devastation on the area. Images, links and updates here.