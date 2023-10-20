Solar eclipse photos keep coming, and they’re awesome

VIDEO
Wow. The solar eclipse photos from last Saturday (October 14, 2023) still haven’t stopped coming in. Here are a few more great ones! Thanks to all who contributed to
EarthSky Community Photos!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | How about this composite image by Dana Fahntrapp, from San Angelo, Texas? So beautiful! Thank you, Dana.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Charlie Favret in Medina, Texas, took these images of the eclipse and wrote about the process: “The morning started off cloudy at sunrise. Luckily the skies cleared up 10 minutes before 1st contact between the moon and the sun. The full range of the eclipse fit within the field of view of a 17mm lens on an Olympus EM-5 (equivalent to 38mm lens). It is 53 exposures at a 3 and 1/2 minute interval and maps out the graceful movement of the moon and the sun through the sky.” Thank you, Charlie!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Maynor Mijangos in Peten, Guatemala, shared these photos of the eclipse during its different phases, and put them into this cool shape! Thank you, Maynor. The ring of fire
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alan Howell from Albuquerque, New Mexico, took this photo in Mariposa Basin Park during the maximum annularity and wrote: “What an incredible adventure! It took months of planning, gear testing, software and equipment training, booking flights and hotels, car traveling, weather forecast monitoring, and location scouting to produce this colorized H-alpha image of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, showing prominences … This was certainly one of the most challenging and rewarding astrophotography images I’ve taken.” No doubt why … Very well done!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Check this wonderful photo by Charlie Seligman in Harper, Texas … Great moment! Thanks, Charlie! Indirect viewing, and solar binoculars
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Abigail Hart from Austin, Texas, enjoyed using this cool Sunspotter telescope during maximum eclipse. Thanks, Abi!
This young astronomer in Austin, Texas, is using solar binoculars, especially designed for watching eclipses and tracking sunspots. See the crescent suns at his feet? Solar eclipse photos of stunning landscapes
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andrea Boyle at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, took this photo on Saturday, October 14, 2023, and wrote: “Eclipse reflection in Crater Lake. This was such a lucky shot as the cloud cover was too heavy to directly photograph the annular eclipse. However, the clouds provided a “pinhole” effect 3 minutes past totality as the moon’s shadow was passing out of the sun and into a crescent phase.” Thank you, Andrea. Wow! See that bright crescent shape in the water, next to the mountains in the background? That’s the eclipse displayed on the water.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christine Ho at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, created this composite image and wrote: “I visited Bryce Canyon at Sunset Point with my mom and 5 other photographer friends on October 14, 2023, for the annular solar eclipse. I hiked down the Navajo Trail for the ‘blue hour’ foreground scene. Then hiked back up to join my mom and friends for photographing the entire eclipse event, from start to finish. The skies were mostly clear, but we had some thin clouds around totality time. Thankfully, the clouds did not ruin our photos and our ability to see the eclipse with our eclipse glasses.” Thank you, Christine!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Smita Parida in Mountainair, New Mexico, shared this composite image with us of the eclipse and wrote: “I wanted to capture a sense of peace with the progression of the eclipse. Quarai ruins are part of the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in New Mexico. Later that day I was invited to join a group of people holding a fiesta in their church who said their ancestors were buried on the grounds there and had so many stories to tell!” That is a doubly interesting experience, thank you Smita! Family fun
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christy Lau in Claremont, California, wrote: “Teresa, David and Tom enjoying the eclipse …” Thanks, y’all!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jean K. sent in this shot from Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Utah. Thank you, Jean! Partial solar eclipse photos
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Many who were not in the path of annularity could still enjoy a partial eclipse. Helio C. Vital in Araruna, Paraíba, Brazil wrote: “A few minutes before setting, the eclipsed sun was about to hide behind distant clouds hovering over the western horizon.” Thanks, Helio!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Did you know? There were some sunspots visible on the sun’s surface. Michael Flynn in Pine Mountain Club, Kern County, California, captured 2 of them. Thank you, Michael!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Doug Short in Clermont, Florida captured this photo of the partial eclipse, including the sunspots. Thank you, Doug!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Gaudet in southern New Hampshire took this photo and wrote: “Clouds cancelled the rest of our show. This was the last good one, about a half-hour before maximum eclipse (expected maximum 18% for southern NH).” Thank you, William. You made it to our gallery! Fun on campus
Emily Howard of McDonald Observatory – whose administrative offices are on the University of Texas campus, in Austin, Texas – reported in on a campus eclipse-watching event. “Good energy in the crowd. Estimated 5000+ showed up,” she wrote. Thanks, Emily! More ways to see the eclipse
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Apart from solar filters and eclipse glasses, there are other methods to see a solar eclipse. Kim Moss-Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took this photo and wrote: “I intended to do this ‘pinhole camera’ trick with a colander in 2017 (a total solar eclipse) but forgot to! So I was thrilled to see the colander make terrific, clear images of the partial eclipse AND annularity (pictured)!” See? How cool, thank you Kim!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Check out this curious photo! Louis Kennedy in Tijeras, New Mexico, captured the eclipse through a roadside sign post along Route 66. Wow! Thank you, Louis.
