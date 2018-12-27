Most popular photos of 2018

2018’s New Year’s supermoon: It was a great way to start 2018! The year started with a full moon that happened also to be the year’s closest and brightest supermoon. The EarthSky community came through with many photos, including those from Neeti Kumthekar, below. Click here for more photos of 2018’s New Year’s supermoon.

Full moon eclipse and Mars in late July 2018: Mars was brighter in late July than it had been since 2003. Then – on July 27 – that very bright Mars appeared near the moon as it was undergoing the longest and darkest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. See photos of Mars and the eclipse.

Favorite Perseid meteor shower photos: 2018 was an exceptional year for August’s tried and true Perseid meteor shower. The EarthSky community outdid itself with beautiful photos! See 2018 Perseid meteor shower photos.

SpaceX’s cool night launch and landing on October 7: Night launches are always fun, and this October 7 launch by SpaceX – from Vandenberg Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles, California – generated more than its fair share of awesome images. See photos of the October 7 night launch.

See it! Images of comet 46P/Wirtanen: Look here for photos and video of 2018’s Christmas comet and brightest comet 46P/Wirtanen. Thanks to all in the EarthSky community who contributed photos to this wonderful and long-lasting sky event! See photos of comet Wirtanen .

EarthSky 2019 lunar calendars are cool! Order now. Going fast!

Bottom line: Most popular EarthSky photos of 2018.