Uncontrolled space junk to hit Earth this weekend

Kelly Kizer Whitt
March 7, 2024
Space junk: Big white blocky object next to an arm of the space station with the blue background of Earth below.
In 2021, astronauts on the space station jettisoned this equipment pallet. The space junk has been orbiting Earth for the last few years and will make its reentry between March 8 and 9, 2024. Some fragments will survive and hit Earth. Image via NASA/ Jonathan McDowell on X/Twitter.

Discarded pallet poised to hit Earth

In 2020, a Japanese supply ship arrived at the International Space Station. It brought along an equipment pallet to help astronauts replace old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries. Then, in 2021, astronauts jettisoned the SUV-sized pallet, and it began its long journey back to Earth. The pallet has been orbiting Earth for the past few years but is now set to reenter Earth’s atmosphere between March 8 at 12:30 UTC (6:30 a.m. CST) and March 9 at 8:30 UTC (2:30 a.m. CST). The space junk is large enough that not all of it will burn up in our atmosphere. According to Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, around a half ton of fragments should hit Earth’s surface.

We’ll add updates when we learn more about its track and likely reentry location.

The problem of space junk

Last November, spacewalking astronauts lost a tool bag that floated off into space. The tool bag should reenter Earth’s atmosphere between March and July. However, the tool bag is much smaller and should completely burn up in our atmosphere. Some people were even able to spot it from space and took video of it.

Still, increasing space junk is a real problem in near-Earth orbit. According to Chris Impey of the University of Arizona, no one’s in charge of cleaning it up. More than 37,000 pieces of debris larger than a softball are currently orbiting Earth.

But this problem is not new. As early as 1978, NASA scientist Donald Kessler was pondering what would happen as more satellites took up residence in orbit around Earth. Now known as the Kessler syndrome, the scenario imagines the density of objects in low-Earth orbit becoming high enough that it creates a cascade of collisions, with each collision generating space debris that increases the likelihood of further collisions.

And the garbage is not just in orbit. In fact, there are 100 bags of human waste on the moon. When the Artemis mission finally reaches the moon, that number will grow.

Blue and green globe of Earth surrounded by yellow dots that show possible space junk disaster.
This NASA illustration shows the extent of orbital debris currently tracked. In fact, more than 37,000 pieces of debris larger than a softball are currently in orbit. With more countries and private companies entering space, space junk is increasing. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: Space junk jettisoned from the space station in 2021 should hit Earth between March 8 and 9, 2024. The junk is on an uncontrolled reentry.

March 7, 2024
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

