Best twilight photos from our community

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christy Mandeville in Indian Shores, Florida, captured this image on July 31, 2023. Christy wrote: “I raced to the beach for sunset, and it was definitely worth it! No filters used.” Thank you, Christy! See more gorgeous twilight photos below.
Twilight is the time of day between daylight and darkness, whether after sunset or before sunrise. The sun is below the horizon, but the Earth’s atmosphere scatters its rays to create twilight’s pinks, purples and blues. These photos came from
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy in Josephine Young Park in Oregon captured this image on August 3, 2023. Cecille wrote: “Twilight is an enchanting time of day.” We agree! Thanks, Cecille.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohamed Farouk captured the setting supermoon on August 2, 2023. Mohamed wrote: “The 1st supermoon of August 2023 sets through the Belt of Venus at the Kottamia Astronomical Observatory.” Thank you, Mohamed!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lorraine Boyd in North Truro, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, captured this image on July 24, 2023. Lorraine wrote: “While on vacation in Cape Cod, I was driving when I spotted the very colorful, huge sun, setting. I hurried up a hill to try and capture it before it set, but just missed it.” But you got a wonderful twilight image! Thank you, Lorraine. Crepuscular rays at twilight
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammad Adeel in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, captured this image on July 29, 2023. Mohammad wrote: “ Crepuscular rays are sunbeams that originate when the sun is just above a layer of clouds, during the twilight period, or if the sun has just set or is about to rise over the horizon. Crepuscular rays are noticeable when the contrast between light and dark is most obvious.” Thank you, Mohammad!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aniruddha Bhattacharya in Kolkata, India, captured this image on July 23, 2023. Aniruddha wrote: “ Crepuscular rays occur when sunlight beams through intermittent gaps in a layer of cloud.” Thank you, Aniruddha!
