Earth

Spiders can smell using their legs! The secret revealed

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
January 17, 2025
Spiders: Creature with 8 legs on a spider web. Its body and legs have black, white and yellow stripes.
A new discovery said spiders can smell using their legs. Scientists from Lund University in Sweden and the University of Greifswald in Germany analyzed wasp spiders (Argiope bruennichi) and discovered olfactory hairs on their legs. Image via Lucas van Oort/ Unsplash.

Spiders can smell using their legs

A team of researchers from Lund University in Sweden and the University of Greifswald in Germany found some male spiders use olfactory hairs on their legs to distantly detect sexual pheromones that female spiders release. These olfactory hairs had been overlooked until now. The Conversation wrote an article about the discovery on January 7, 2024.

There are more than 45,000 species of spiders in the world. And these creatures have inhabited Earth for 400 million years. However, although scientists knew these eight-legged beings could detect odors, they didn’t know how, exactly. The researchers published their study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on January 6, 2025.

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

How did they make the discovery?

Spiders do not have nostrils like mammals. Neither do they have antennae like insects, which have olfactory hairs called wall-pore sensilla on their antennae. Insects use these hairs to smell. Previous studies suggested spiders do not have wall-pore sensilla.

However, the researchers in the new study looked at male wasp spiders (Argiope bruennichi). They found the males do indeed have wall-pore sensilla on their legs. You could say these males smell with their legs.

Also, this is not an ability specific to wasp spiders, but rather it’s a capacity prevalent for all (male) spiders.

Microscopic view of many hairs in the leg of a spider. Below, there is a drawing of 4 spider legs. The top parts (femur, patella, tibia) has many blue dots and bottom (metatarsus, tarsus) some red dots.
Some adult male spiders have olfactory hairs called wall-pore sensilla on the upper part of their legs. These hairs detect sexual pheromones that females produce. Image via Mohammad Belal Talukder, Carsten H. G. Müller, Dan-Dan Zhang and Gabriele B. Uhl/ PNAS.

What is the sense of smell like in spiders?

Scientists studied both male and female spiders of the Argiope bruennichi species. The team used high-resolution scanning electron microscopy and discovered something fascinating. Male spiders have wall-pore sensilla on all eight legs. What’s more, these sensilla are different from the sensilla found in insects and even other arthropods.

The wall-pore sensilla in males are located on the top of the legs, that is, close to the body. These areas almost never come into contact with a surface when spiders move. And, interestingly, the wall-pore sensilla have only been found in adult males. Neither young males nor females have these hairs.

Microscopic view of a hair from the leg of a spider, then a closer view, and 3 more images of the hair from the inside.
External appearance and cross-sections of wall-pore sensilla in Argiope bruennichi males. Image via Mohammad Belal Talukder, Carsten H. G. Müller, Dan-Dan Zhang and Gabriele B. Uhl/ PNAS.

What about female spiders?

Scientists believe male spiders use wall-pore sensilla to detect airborne sex pheromones released by females. This is supposedly how these males find mates. Female spiders release gaseous pheromones that attract males from a distance.

To prove their theory, the scientists placed male spiders under a microscope and connected electrodes to the wall-pore sensilla. When the male spiders were exposed to a pheromone compound, even in a very small amount, the spiders responded with a burst of activity in neuronal cells from the sensilla.

The scientists observed how their olfactory sensilla are incredibly sensitive, much more so than the most sensitive sex pheromone communication systems in insects.

What’s next?

The scientists analyzed 19 other spider species and found that most have wall-pore sensilla and that they are specific to males.

However, other spider species, such as the basal trapdoor spider, do not have these olfactory hairs. The wall-pore sensilla evolved independently within spiders and were lost in some lineages.

Many questions remain to be answered by future studies: Can female spiders and young males smell in another way? How many other species have these olfactory hairs? Can species that do not have these hairs smell in another way? Can spiders detect other chemicals besides sexual pheromones?

It will be exciting to see what new discoveries can tell us.

Bottom line: Scientists knew spiders could smell, but they didn’t know how, exactly. Until now. Spiders can smell using their legs. But, interestingly, young male spiders and female spiders don’t possess this ability. Find out why, here.

Via The Conversation

Source: PNAS: Olfaction with legs—Spiders use wall-pore sensilla for pheromone detection

Read more: Here are 3 amazing feats of spiders

Read more: Lifeform of the week: Scorpions

Posted 
January 17, 2025
 in 
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
Lunar occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025. Images here!
January 14, 2025
New species of moray eel discovered and named Hades
January 9, 2025
Orphaned bonobos can develop social skills and empathy
December 23, 2024
Humpback whale breaks record for longest migration
December 19, 2024