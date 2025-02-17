New fish species named for Princess Mononoke

New fish species named for animated character

On February 11, 2025, a team of Chinese scientists said they discovered a new species of fish in a seafood market in China. The fish has distinct stripes on its cheeks. This characteristic reminded the scientists of the character San (who is also called Princess Mononoke) in the Studio Ghibli animated film Princess Mononoke. So they’ve named the fish in honor of San.

The researchers published their peer-reviewed study in the journal ZooKeys on February 11, 2025.

Discoveries in seafood markets

The scientists – led by Haochen Huang of South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Guangzhou, China, and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences – discovered the new species in a seafood market. Interestingly, this is not the first time – and perhaps not the last – that a team of scientists discovers a new species in these markets.

In fact, on January 14 of last month, a team of researchers from Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam discovered a new species of giant isopod in a market in Vietnam. In this case, the giant sea bug resembles one of the most iconic characters in the “Star Wars” saga: Darth Vader. The scientists called it Bathynomus vaderi. Whoever discovers it, names it!

New fish species: Branchiostegus sanae

The fish in question is a type of deepwater tilefish that belongs to the Branchiostegidae family. This species has distinctive patterns on its cheeks. The marks are red and white stripes that run vertically from the eyes to the cheeks. This is what caught the scientists’ attention as they visited an online Chinese seafood market.

To confirm that this is a new species, the researchers performed a genetic analysis. Once they confirmed it was indeed a new species, the scientists had to come up with a name.

Princess Mononoke, whose real name is San, uses makeup on her face. This paint calls to mind the red and white stripes of the fish. Hence the fish’s name: Branchiostegus sanae. “San” is a reference to the princess.

Princess Mononoke

San is one of the most recognizable and beloved characters from Studio Ghibli. After her parents abandoned her, the wolves took her in. (She’s kind of like a Japanese version of Mowgli.) San then becomes the protector of the forest, defending the animals and their environment from humans who try to exploit its natural resources. In addition to her look, lead author Haochen Huang sees in the princess a fierce personality that conveys a powerful message:

In “Princess Mononoke,” San is a young woman raised by wolves after being abandoned by her human parents. She sees herself as a part of the forest and fights to protect it. The film delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two: something we hope to echo through this naming.

Where do deepwater tilefish live?

As the name suggests, these fish inhabit deep waters. Some species live at depths of about 2,000 feet (600 meters). There are 31 species in the Branchiostegidae family. These are common fish that people consume and sell in markets in East and Southeast Asia.

There are 19 species in the Branchiostegus genus within the Branchiostegidae family. Also, from 1990 to 2024, only three species of Branchiostegus have been discovered. Only time will tell if there are more species yet to be discovered. What will scientists name their new discoveries?

Bottom line: A new fish species found in a Chinese fish market has distinctive cheek stripes, earning it the name of a character from the animated movie “Princess Mononoke.”

Via Pensoft Publishers

Source: ZooKeys: Branchiostegus sanae, a new species of deepwater tilefish (Eupercaria, Branchiostegidae) from the South China Sea

