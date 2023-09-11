Earth

Kilauea is erupting on Hawai'i's Big Island. Watch here

Deborah Byrd
September 11, 2023


Kilauea is erupting. Watch it here.

Kilauea is erupting

According to the USGS, Kilauea volcano – one of Earth’s most active volcanos, located on the Big Island of Hawai’i – is erupting. And you can watch it in the livestream above. Since the volcano began erupting at approximately 3:15 p.m. HST on September 10, 2023 (1:15 UTC September 11), USGS reported:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity in Kilauea summit webcam images, and from field reports. [The reports indicated] that an eruption has commenced within Halema’uma’u crater and on the down dropped block to the east in Kilauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

This latest eruption for Kilauea comes after a two-month pause. AP is reporting that the volcano is:

… displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

Previously, Kilauea had erupted from September 2021 until last December. And a 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Photo and video chronology of Kilauea’s latest eruption, here

Kilauea is erupting: Leaping fountains of orange fire erupting from lava in a crater. Billowing white smoke.
Kilauea began erupting on September 10, 2023, after a 2-month pause. The volcano is located in a national park on the Big Island of Hawaii. It is Hawaii’s 2nd-largest volcano.

Smog alert

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory said that gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. Therefore, according to AP, the observatory said that:

People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption …

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

Bottom line: Kilauea is erupting, following a two-month pause. The volcano – on the Big Island of Hawaii – began erupting Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Via USGS

Via AP

September 11, 2023
Earth

