Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, lava pools on crater floor

Kilauea is at it again. This shield volcano on the eastern slope of Mauna Loa in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park began erupting at 4:44 a.m. HST on June 7, 2023. After a recent spout of activity in January 2023, the volcano quieted down in March. But now it’s come roaring back. Now, dome fountains of lava are erupting and filling the lava lake in Halema’uma’u crater. As a matter of fact, this pit crater collapsed in a 2018 eruption, doubling it in size.

You can watch the livestream of Kilauea’s eruption at this USGS YouTube page or in the viewer above.

Also, the eruption will mean an in-rush of visitors to the park. For more on how to visit the park during crowded times of an eruption, visit this NPS webpage.

Hazards from the volcano

While the eruption is currently confined to the crater, the volcano alert level and aviation color code will remain at warning/red until the threat is completely evaluated.

According to the USGS:

… high levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind … Vog (volcanic smog) creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock. Additional hazards include Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountains that will fall downwind of the fissure vents and dust the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent(s). Strong winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation. Other significant hazards also remain around Kilauea caldera from Halema’uma’u crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of the Kilauea caldera rim surrounding Halema’uma’u crater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007.

Scenes from Kilauea

Kilauea just erupted! Explosion at 4:43am, followed by fountaining and lava flows in the crater. Clip from the @USGSVolcanoes livestream moments ago. #kilauea pic.twitter.com/QOkyl5Jt5E — Peter Forister ?????? (@forecaster25) June 7, 2023

Video recorded by #HVO geologists of the new #Kilauea eruption. This clip is from the west rim of the crater at approximately 6 a.m. HST. Telephoto view shows multiple active vent sources and lava flooding the crater floor. pic.twitter.com/5pq6CUbOQb — USGS Volcanoes? (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2023

And just like that, #lava returns to the summit of #K?lauea Volcano under a gorgeous watching moon. Mahalo to HPPAer Al for sharing this powerful image. Keep your eye on @Volcanoes_NPS social media for park updates.

?? #k?laueaerupts pic.twitter.com/OkJmT8nIlz — Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (@HIPacParks) June 7, 2023

#Kilauea eruption map based on measurements at ~6:00am. Lava erupts as dome fountains (marked in orange) & feeds lava lake in #Halemaumau crater. New lava area (red) is 371 acres (150 hectares). Older islands of cooled lava (yellow) remain exposed. https://t.co/haudk8Tsh8 pic.twitter.com/NIeW5bmrLk — USGS Volcanoes? (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2023

SO2 RGB & Shortwave Infrared images from @NOAASatellites #GOES18/#GOESwest showed the SO2 plume & thermal signature of a #Kilauea eruption on the Big Island of Hawai`i: https://t.co/6n9qq6kf4D 3.9 µm temps reached 137.88ºC – the saturation temp of the #ABI Band 7 detectors! #HIwx pic.twitter.com/o3xUaBf8Ye — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 7, 2023

The K?lauea?volcano began erupting earlier today and #GOESWest IR has been tracking the intense activity. Updates at https://t.co/QjMAwiOv0N #HIwx pic.twitter.com/42HteEZVLc — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 7, 2023

Bottom line: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park erupted on June 7, 2023. Pools of lava are filling the pit crater. Watch a livestream here.

