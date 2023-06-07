Earth

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, lava pools on crater floor

Kelly Kizer Whitt
June 7, 2023

Kilauea is at it again. This shield volcano on the eastern slope of Mauna Loa in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park began erupting at 4:44 a.m. HST on June 7, 2023. After a recent spout of activity in January 2023, the volcano quieted down in March. But now it’s come roaring back. Now, dome fountains of lava are erupting and filling the lava lake in Halema’uma’u crater. As a matter of fact, this pit crater collapsed in a 2018 eruption, doubling it in size.

You can watch the livestream of Kilauea’s eruption at this USGS YouTube page or in the viewer above.

Also, the eruption will mean an in-rush of visitors to the park. For more on how to visit the park during crowded times of an eruption, visit this NPS webpage.

Hazards from the volcano

While the eruption is currently confined to the crater, the volcano alert level and aviation color code will remain at warning/red until the threat is completely evaluated.

According to the USGS:

… high levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind … Vog (volcanic smog) creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock.

Additional hazards include Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountains that will fall downwind of the fissure vents and dust the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent(s). Strong winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation.

Other significant hazards also remain around Kilauea caldera from Halema’uma’u crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of the Kilauea caldera rim surrounding Halema’uma’u crater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007.

Scenes from Kilauea

Bottom line: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park erupted on June 7, 2023. Pools of lava are filling the pit crater. Watch a livestream here.

Read more: US revamps volcano early warning system

June 7, 2023
